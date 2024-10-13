Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Eagles vs. Browns radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

    By Chirag Radhyan,

    2 days ago

    The Eagles are coming off their bye week, and they’re itching to soar back into the win column as they take on the 1-4 Browns this Sunday.

    The Eagles, still chasing the Washington Commanders in the standings, haven’t quite lived up to their preseason billing as the league’s eighth-best team. With that in mind, this matchup has all the ingredients of a classic "trap game" for Philly, while for Cleveland, it’s a must-win situation.

    The Eagles know dropping a game to the struggling Browns would be nothing short of embarrassing, so expect them to come out guns blazing in the first quarter. On the flip side, the Browns will need to pounce on any early missteps by the Eagles' sluggish offense. Cleveland may hold a 32-17-1 edge in the all-time series, but these two teams don’t cross paths often.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Eagles vs. Browns on the radio.

    Eagles vs. Browns radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 231 (home) and 385 (away)
    • Eagles radio channel: 97.3 WENJ
    • Browns radio channel: 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX)

    You can listen to the Eagles vs. Browns live on SiriusXM . The Eagles broadcast can be found on channel 231 and the Browns broadcast is on channel 385.

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on 97.3 WENJ and Browns Radio Network on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

    Get three months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Eagles vs. Browns start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Kickoff for Eagles vs. Browns is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Eagles schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Eagles’ opponents in 2024.

    Week Date Opponent/ Result Time (ET) TV Channel
    1 Sept. 6 Eagles 34, Packers  29 -- --
    2 Sept. 16 Falcons 22, Eagles 21 -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Eagles 15 , Saints 12 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Buccaneers 33 , Eagles 16 -- --
    5 -- BYE -- --
    6 Oct. 13 vs. Browns 1 p.m. Fox
    7 Oct. 20 at Giants 1 p.m. Fox
    8 Oct. 27 at Bengals 4:25 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Jaguars 8:20 p.m. NBC
    10 Nov. 10 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS
    11 Nov. 14 vs. Commanders 8:15 p.m. Prime
    12 Nov. 24 at Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC
    13 Dec. 1 at Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS
    14 Dec. 8 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. Fox
    16 Dec. 22 at Commanders 1 p.m. Fox
    17 Dec. 29 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox
    18 TBD vs. Giants TBD TBD

    Browns schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Browns’ opponents in 2024.

    Week Date Opponent/ Result Time (ET) TV Channel
    1 Sept. 8 Browns 33, Cowboys 17 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Jaguars 13, Browns 18 -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Browns 21, Giants 15 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Raiders 20, Browns 16 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 Commanders 34 , Browns 13 -- --
    6 Oct. 13 at Eagles 1 p.m. Fox
    7 Oct. 20 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 10 Bye
    11 Nov. 17 at Saints 1 p.m. Fox
    12 Nov. 21 (Thu.) vs. Steelers 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
    13 Dec. 2 (Mon.) at Broncos 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    14 Dec. 8 at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 19 (Thu.) at Bengals 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
    17 Dec. 29 vs. Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC
    18 Jan. 5 at Ravens TBD TBD

    NFL schedule Week 6

    Friday, Oct. 11

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    49ers vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Jaguars vs. Bears 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Commanders vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Cardinals vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX
    Colts vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
    Buccaneers vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
    Browns vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
    Chargers vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Steelers vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Lions vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Falcons vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Bengals vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 14

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Bills vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN

