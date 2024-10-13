Eagles vs. Browns radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

The Eagles are coming off their bye week, and they’re itching to soar back into the win column as they take on the 1-4 Browns this Sunday.

The Eagles, still chasing the Washington Commanders in the standings, haven’t quite lived up to their preseason billing as the league’s eighth-best team. With that in mind, this matchup has all the ingredients of a classic "trap game" for Philly, while for Cleveland, it’s a must-win situation.

The Eagles know dropping a game to the struggling Browns would be nothing short of embarrassing, so expect them to come out guns blazing in the first quarter. On the flip side, the Browns will need to pounce on any early missteps by the Eagles' sluggish offense. Cleveland may hold a 32-17-1 edge in the all-time series, but these two teams don’t cross paths often.

Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Eagles vs. Browns on the radio.

Eagles vs. Browns radio station

National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 231 (home) and 385 (away)

97.3 WENJ

850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX

You can listen to the Eagles vs. Browns live on SiriusXM . The Eagles broadcast can be found on channel 231 and the Browns broadcast is on channel 385.

Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on 97.3 WENJ and Browns Radio Network on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Eagles vs. Browns start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Sunday, Oct. 13 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Kickoff for Eagles vs. Browns is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Eagles schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Eagles’ opponents in 2024.

Week Date Opponent/ Result Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sept. 6 Eagles 34, Packers 29 -- -- 2 Sept. 16 Falcons 22, Eagles 21 -- -- 3 Sept. 22 Eagles 15 , Saints 12 -- -- 4 Sept. 29 Buccaneers 33 , Eagles 16 -- -- 5 -- BYE -- -- 6 Oct. 13 vs. Browns 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 20 at Giants 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 27 at Bengals 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 3 vs. Jaguars 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 10 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 14 vs. Commanders 8:15 p.m. Prime 12 Nov. 24 at Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Dec. 1 at Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 8 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 15 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 22 at Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 29 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 18 TBD vs. Giants TBD TBD

Browns schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Browns’ opponents in 2024.

Week Date Opponent/ Result Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sept. 8 Browns 33, Cowboys 17 -- -- 2 Sept. 15 Jaguars 13, Browns 18 -- -- 3 Sept. 22 Browns 21, Giants 15 -- -- 4 Sept. 29 Raiders 20, Browns 16 -- -- 5 Oct. 6 Commanders 34 , Browns 13 -- -- 6 Oct. 13 at Eagles 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 20 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 27 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 3 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 10 Bye 11 Nov. 17 at Saints 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 21 (Thu.) vs. Steelers 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 13 Dec. 2 (Mon.) at Broncos 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 Dec. 8 at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 15 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 19 (Thu.) at Bengals 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 Dec. 29 vs. Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 Jan. 5 at Ravens TBD TBD

NFL schedule Week 6

Friday, Oct. 11

Game Time (ET) TV channel 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Jaguars vs. Bears 9:30 a.m. NFL Network Commanders vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Cardinals vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX Colts vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS Texans vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Buccaneers vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX Browns vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX Chargers vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS Steelers vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS Lions vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX Falcons vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX Bengals vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Oct. 14

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bills vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN

