    • Sporting News

    How to watch USC vs. UCLA volleyball today: Channel, time, schedule, live stream for NCAA college match

    By Cate Schiller,

    2 days ago

    It's time for one of the nation's best cross-town rivalries — USC and UCLA volleyball will go head-to-head for the first time since joining the Big Ten.

    No. 16 USC has fared well against its new conference opponents so far, taking down the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota, but falling to No. 2 Nebraska.

    In their upset against the Golden Gophers last week, the Trojans excelled in every category, winning 3-1. Outside hitter Ally Batenhorst led the offense with 19 kills. This was an impressive victory against a squad that had taken down heavy hitters like Texas and Wisconsin.

    UCLA has had a bit of a rougher start in the Big Ten, losing multiple games in five sets last week. Even against evenly matched competitors like Michigan, the Bruins have been unable to pull out wins so far.

    UCLA is the underdog in this matchup, but rivalry games often have uncertain outcomes. Who will take the Battle of LA?

    Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between USC and UCLA Sunday.

    How to watch USC vs. UCLA volleyball today: TV channel, live stream

    • TV channel: Big Ten Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    The Trojans and Bruins will face off on Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream the match on Fubo , which offers a free trial for new users.

    What time is USC vs. UCLA volleyball today?

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

    The matchup between USC and UCLA is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13. The match will be played at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles.

    USC volleyball schedule 2024

    Here are the Trojans' next five games of the 2024 regular season.

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Oct. 13 vs. UCLA 7:30 p.m.
    Oct. 18 at Maryland 7 p.m.
    Oct. 20 at Rutgers 1 p.m.
    Oct. 24 vs. Michigan State 8 p.m.
    Oct. 26 vs. Penn State 8 p.m.

    UCLA volleyball schedule 2024

    Here are the Bruins' next five games of the 2024 regular season.

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Oct. 13 at USC 7:30 p.m.
    Oct. 17 at Purdue 7 p.m.
    Oct. 20 at Northwestern 2 p.m.
    Oct. 24 vs. Penn State 9 p.m.
    Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State 7 p.m.
