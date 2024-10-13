Saints vs. Buccaneers radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

As the Saints prepare to host the Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon, both teams are in critical positions within the NFC South.

The Saints (2-3) started the season strong under new Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak, showcasing the league’s most efficient offense in the early weeks. However, the momentum has fizzled, leading to three consecutive losses that have left fans and analysts questioning their effectiveness.

With quarterback Derek Carr sidelined due to an oblique injury, rookie Spencer Rattler steps into the spotlight. The young quarterback as he aims to ignite an offense that has become stagnant in recent weeks.

On the other side, the Buccaneers (3-2) are coming off a heart-breaking overtime loss to the Falcons, a game where Baker Mayfield flashed his potential with three touchdown passes but fell short when it counted.

Despite completing an impressive 79.2% of his passes, Mayfield will need to find consistency in critical moments to secure a victory in a divisional clash that is crucial for both teams' playoff aspirations.

Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Saints vs. Buccaneers on the radio.

Saints vs. Buccaneers radio station

National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 229 (home) and 381 (away)

WWL AM 870 and WWL-FM 105.3 Buccaneers radio channel: 97.9 FM WXTB, 98ROCK

You can listen to the Saints vs. Buccaneers live on SiriusXM . The Saints broadcast can be found on channel 229, while Buccaneers fans will want to tune into channel 381 for their team-specific commentary.

Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on WWL AM 870, WWL-FM 105.3, as well as 97.9 FM WXTB.

Saints vs. Buccaneers start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Sunday, Oct. 13 Time: 1 p.m. ET

Kickoff for Saints vs. Buccaneers is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Saints schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Saints’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sep. 8 Saints 47 , Panthers 10 -- -- 2 Sep. 15 Cowboys 19, Saints 44 -- -- 3 Sep. 22 Saints 12, Eagles 15 -- -- 4 Sep. 29 Falcons 26 , Saints 24 -- -- 5 Oct. 7 Chiefs 26, Falcons 13 -- -- 6 Oct. 13 vs. Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 17 vs. Broncos 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 8 Oct. 27 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 3 at Panthers 1:00 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 10 vs. Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 17 vs. Browns 1:00 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 24 BYE — — 13 Dec. 1 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 8 at Giants 1:00 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 15 vs. Commanders 1:00 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 23 at Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 17 Dec. 29 vs. Raiders 1:00 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 5 at Buccaneers TBA —

Buccaneers schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Buccaneers’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

NFL schedule Week 6

Friday, Oct. 11

Game Time (ET) TV channel 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Jaguars vs. Bears 9:30 a.m. NFL Network Commanders vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Cardinals vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX Colts vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS Texans vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Buccaneers vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX Browns vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX Chargers vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS Steelers vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS Lions vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX Falcons vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX Bengals vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Oct. 14

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bills vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN

