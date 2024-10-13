Saints vs. Buccaneers radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

As the Saints prepare to host the Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon, both teams are in critical positions within the NFC South.
The Saints (2-3) started the season strong under new Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak, showcasing the league’s most efficient offense in the early weeks. However, the momentum has fizzled, leading to three consecutive losses that have left fans and analysts questioning their effectiveness.
With quarterback Derek Carr sidelined due to an oblique injury, rookie Spencer Rattler steps into the spotlight. The young quarterback as he aims to ignite an offense that has become stagnant in recent weeks.
On the other side, the Buccaneers (3-2) are coming off a heart-breaking overtime loss to the Falcons, a game where Baker Mayfield flashed his potential with three touchdown passes but fell short when it counted.
Despite completing an impressive 79.2% of his passes, Mayfield will need to find consistency in critical moments to secure a victory in a divisional clash that is crucial for both teams' playoff aspirations.
Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Saints vs. Buccaneers on the radio.
Saints vs. Buccaneers radio station
- National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 229 (home) and 381 (away)
- Saints radio channel: WWL AM 870 and WWL-FM 105.3
- Buccaneers radio channel: 97.9 FM WXTB, 98ROCK
You can listen to the Saints vs. Buccaneers live on SiriusXM . The Saints broadcast can be found on channel 229, while Buccaneers fans will want to tune into channel 381 for their team-specific commentary.
Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on WWL AM 870, WWL-FM 105.3, as well as 97.9 FM WXTB.
Saints vs. Buccaneers start time
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
Kickoff for Saints vs. Buccaneers is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Saints schedule 2024
Here's a look at all of the Saints’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.
| Week
| Date
| Opponent
| Time (ET)
| TV
| 1
| Sep. 8
| Saints 47 , Panthers 10
| --
| --
| 2
| Sep. 15
| Cowboys 19, Saints 44
| --
| --
| 3
| Sep. 22
| Saints 12, Eagles 15
| --
| --
| 4
| Sep. 29
| Falcons 26 , Saints 24
| --
| --
| 5
| Oct. 7
| Chiefs 26, Falcons 13
| --
| --
| 6
| Oct. 13
| vs. Buccaneers
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 7
| Oct. 17
| vs. Broncos
| 8:15 p.m.
| Prime Video
| 8
| Oct. 27
| at Chargers
| 4:05 p.m.
| FOX
| 9
| Nov. 3
| at Panthers
| 1:00 p.m.
| CBS
| 10
| Nov. 10
| vs. Falcons
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 11
| Nov. 17
| vs. Browns
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 12
| Nov. 24
| BYE
| —
| —
| 13
| Dec. 1
| vs. Rams
| 4:05 p.m.
| FOX
| 14
| Dec. 8
| at Giants
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 15
| Dec. 15
| vs. Commanders
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 16
| Dec. 23
| at Packers
| 8:15 p.m.
| ESPN
| 17
| Dec. 29
| vs. Raiders
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 18
| Jan. 5
| at Buccaneers
| TBA
| —
Buccaneers schedule 2024
Here's a look at all of the Buccaneers’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.
| Week
| Date
| Opponent
| Time (ET)
| TV
| Tickets
| 1
| Sep. 15
| Bucs 37 , Commanders 20
| --
| --
| --
| 2
| Sept. 15
| Lions 16, Bucs 20
| --
| --
| --
| 3
| Sept. 22
| Bucs 7, Broncos 26
| --
| --
| --
| 4
| Sept. 29
| Bucs 33 , Eagles 16
| --
| --
| --
| 5
| Oct. 3 (TNF)
| Falcons 36, Bucs 30
| 8:15 p.m.
| Prime Video
| Buy now
| 6
| Oct. 13
| at Saints
| 1 p.m.
| Fox
| Buy now
| 7
| Oct. 21 (MNF)
| vs. Ravens
| 8:15 p.m.
| ESPN
| Buy now
| 8
| Oct. 27
| vs. Falcons
| 1 p.m.
| Fox
| Buy now
| 9
| Nov. 4 (MNF)
| at Chiefs
| 8:15 p.m.
| ESPN
| Buy now
| 10
| Nov. 10
| vs. 49ers
| 1 p.m.
| Fox
| Buy now
| 11
| BYE
| —
| —
| —
| —
| 12
| Nov. 24
| at Giants
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Buy now
| 13
| Dec. 1
| at Panthers
| 4:05 p.m.
| Fox
| Buy now
| 14
| Dec. 8
| vs. Raiders
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Buy now
| 15
| Dec. 15
| at Chargers
| 4:25 p.m.
| Fox
| Buy now
| 16
| Dec. 22
| at Cowboys
| 8:20 p.m.
| NBC
| Buy now
| 17
| Dec. 29
| vs. Panthers
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Buy now
| 18
| Jan. 4 or 5
| vs. Saints
| TBD
| TBD
| Buy now
NFL schedule Week 6
Friday, Oct. 11
| Game
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| 49ers vs. Seahawks
| 8:15 p.m.
| Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 13
| Game
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| Jaguars vs. Bears
| 9:30 a.m.
| NFL Network
| Commanders vs. Ravens
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Cardinals vs. Packers
| 1 p.m.
| FOX
| Colts vs. Titans
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Texans vs. Patriots
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Buccaneers vs. Saints
| 1 p.m.
| FOX
| Browns vs. Eagles
| 1 p.m.
| FOX
| Chargers vs. Broncos
| 4:05 p.m.
| CBS
| Steelers vs. Raiders
| 4:05 p.m.
| CBS
| Lions vs. Cowboys
| 4:25 p.m.
| FOX
| Falcons vs. Panthers
| 4:25 p.m.
| FOX
| Bengals vs. Giants
| 8:20 p.m.
| NBC
Monday, Oct. 14
| Game
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| Bills vs. Jets
| 8:15 p.m.
| ESPN
