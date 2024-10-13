Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Saints vs. Buccaneers radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

    By Ishika Dadhwal,

    2 days ago

    As the Saints prepare to host the Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon, both teams are in critical positions within the NFC South.

    The Saints (2-3) started the season strong under new Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak, showcasing the league’s most efficient offense in the early weeks. However, the momentum has fizzled, leading to three consecutive losses that have left fans and analysts questioning their effectiveness.

    With quarterback Derek Carr sidelined due to an oblique injury, rookie Spencer Rattler steps into the spotlight. The young quarterback as he aims to ignite an offense that has become stagnant in recent weeks.

    On the other side, the Buccaneers (3-2) are coming off a heart-breaking overtime loss to the Falcons, a game where Baker Mayfield flashed his potential with three touchdown passes but fell short when it counted.

    Despite completing an impressive 79.2% of his passes, Mayfield will need to find consistency in critical moments to secure a victory in a divisional clash that is crucial for both teams' playoff aspirations.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Saints vs. Buccaneers on the radio.

    Saints vs. Buccaneers radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 229 (home) and 381 (away)
    • Saints radio channel: WWL AM 870 and WWL-FM 105.3
    • Buccaneers radio channel: 97.9 FM WXTB, 98ROCK

    You can listen to the Saints vs. Buccaneers live on SiriusXM . The Saints broadcast can be found on channel 229, while Buccaneers fans will want to tune into channel 381 for their team-specific commentary.

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on WWL AM 870, WWL-FM 105.3, as well as 97.9 FM WXTB.

    Get three months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Saints vs. Buccaneers start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 1 p.m. ET

    Kickoff for Saints vs. Buccaneers is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

    Saints schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Saints’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sep. 8 Saints 47 , Panthers 10 -- --
    2 Sep. 15 Cowboys 19, Saints 44 -- --
    3 Sep. 22 Saints 12, Eagles 15 -- --
    4 Sep. 29 Falcons 26 , Saints 24 -- --
    5 Oct. 7 Chiefs 26, Falcons 13 -- --
    6 Oct. 13 vs. Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX
    7 Oct. 17 vs. Broncos 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
    8 Oct. 27 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. FOX
    9 Nov. 3 at Panthers 1:00 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 10 vs. Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX
    11 Nov. 17 vs. Browns 1:00 p.m. FOX
    12 Nov. 24 BYE
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX
    14 Dec. 8 at Giants 1:00 p.m. FOX
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Commanders 1:00 p.m. FOX
    16 Dec. 23 at Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    17 Dec. 29 vs. Raiders 1:00 p.m. FOX
    18 Jan. 5 at Buccaneers TBA

    Buccaneers schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Buccaneers’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Tickets
    1 Sep. 15 Bucs 37 , Commanders 20 -- -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Lions 16, Bucs 20 -- -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Bucs 7, Broncos 26 -- -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Bucs 33 , Eagles 16 -- -- --
    5 Oct. 3 (TNF) Falcons 36, Bucs 30 8:15 p.m. Prime Video Buy now
    6 Oct. 13 at Saints 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    7 Oct. 21 (MNF) vs. Ravens 8:15 p.m. ESPN Buy now
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    9 Nov. 4 (MNF) at Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ESPN Buy now
    10 Nov. 10 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    11 BYE
    12 Nov. 24 at Giants 1 p.m. CBS Buy now
    13 Dec. 1 at Panthers 4:05 p.m. Fox Buy now
    14 Dec. 8 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS Buy now
    15 Dec. 15 at Chargers 4:25 p.m. Fox Buy now
    16 Dec. 22 at Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC Buy now
    17 Dec. 29 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS Buy now
    18 Jan. 4 or 5 vs. Saints TBD TBD Buy now

    NFL schedule Week 6

    Friday, Oct. 11

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    49ers vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Jaguars vs. Bears 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Commanders vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Cardinals vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX
    Colts vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
    Buccaneers vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
    Browns vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
    Chargers vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Steelers vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Lions vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Falcons vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Bengals vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 14

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Bills vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN

    Related Links

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-Cowboys $100 million superstar reportedly traded to Bills
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Lions predicted to land $94 million superstar at the NFL trade deadline
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Dan Campbell offers optimistic timeline
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is going to lose the locker room
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Dodgers dugout snake, explained: Reptile makes surprise appearance during NLCS Game 2 vs. Mets
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Orioles slugger listed as possible trade chip with top prospect looming
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Commanders named possible trade suitor for $100 million wide receiver
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs urged to dump 'respected' $10 million veteran, former World Series champ
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $38 million All-Star this winter
    Sporting News1 day ago
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 8: Texas, Oregon, Penn State lead remaining unbeaten teams
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Giants urged to cut ties with $44 million flamethrower in trade
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Fiesta Bowl tickets 2024: Cheapest prices and State Farm Stadium seat map for CFP Quarterfinal in Glendale
    Sporting News1 day ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Packers predicted to land four-time Pro Bowler to address 'biggest weakness'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Latest news on Lions star's serious leg injury vs. Cowboys
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Proposed Vikings, Texans swap sends running back help to Minnesota at NFL trade deadline
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Temwa Chawinga breaks NWSL goal-scoring record and helps secure a home play off berth for Kansas City Current
    Sporting News1 day ago
    How to watch North Carolina vs. Memphis basketball today: Channel, time, schedule for exhibition game
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Giants called fit to acquire Cubs $80 million superstar slugger
    Sporting News1 day ago
    How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers, time, channel, and live stream
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Eagles predicted to add five-time Pro Bowl guard in 2025 free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Dodgers reveal blockbuster trade pursuit of rival $340 million MVP candidate
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary TD: Jets QB hits Allen Lazard on latest last-second miracle vs. Bills
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bears predicted to select Ohio State superstar with 2025 first-round draft pick
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Phillies likely to cut ties with trade deadline prize, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy