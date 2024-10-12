Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Is Devin Singletary playing today? Injury update, fantasy outlook for Giants RB ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals

    By Daniel Chavkin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVdNT_0w4hfUmM00

    Giants running back Devin Singletary missed last week's win against the Seahawks with a groin injury, and the veteran has still been dealing with the issue this week. The injury occurred during a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Cowboys in Week 4, and it is still nagging at Singletary ahead of New York's Week 6 contest.

    The Giants will already be without Malik Nabers, who is in concussion protocol for the second straight game . Singletary's absence against the Bengals would once again mean the Giants are without two of their top offensive weapons.

    Will Singletary play on "Sunday Night Football" vs. the Bengals, or will he miss his second straight game?

    MORE: Week 6 NFL Power Rankings | Week 6 NFL picks | Week 6 NFL picks against the spread

    Is Devin Singletary playing today?

    Singletary was a limited participant in all three Giants practices this week. But on Saturday, the team ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

    Last week, Singletary didn't practice twice and was doubtful entering the game, so while he seems to be improving, he is not yet able to return to game action.

    Giants running back depth chart

    Name Rank
    1. Devin Singletary (Out)
    2. Tyrone Tracy Jr.
    3. Eric Gray
    4. Dante Miller (practice squad)

    With Singletary out, Tracy will once gain take the reins as the primary running back for the Giants. Against Seattle, Tracy recorded 18 carries for 129 yards, while backup Eric Gray only received one carry for four yards. Even when Singletary returns, Tracy should still see opportunities.

    So far this year, Gray has received just 41 offensive snaps, so he will primarily backup Tracy. On the season, Gray has just eight carries for 11 yards, but he has played on 34 special teams snaps as well. Miller is on the practice squad and an option to be elevated with Singletary missing a second straight game.

    NFL HQ: Live NFL scores | Updated NFL standings | Full NFL schedule

    Devin Singletary fantasy outlook Week 5

    Fantasy managers will have to go with someone other than Singletary this week. If you don't have a suitable replacement already on your roster, consider looking at Colts running back Trey Sermon as a plug-and-play option.

    Be sure to also check out our Sleepers and Flex Finder articles, where the Sporting News' fantasy team highlights several running backs that belong in starting lineups this week.

