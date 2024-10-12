Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Army QB goes viral with epic stiff-arm in UAB win

    By Ben Grunert,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9Tsl_0w4hS8Mq00

    The Army Black Knights continued their early-season dominance of the AAC with another convincing win. Army defeated the UAB Blazers 44-10 in front of a delighted West Point home crowd.

    During their undefeated campaign, the Black Knights have won their games by an average scoring margin of 29.8 points. With the Week 7 win, Army clinched a bowl game and became 6-0 for the first time in 28 years.

    Quarterback Bryson Daily once again led Army to victory with another insane performance on the ground. The Black Knights have thrown the ball just 6.2 times per game this season, leaning on an elite run game behind the legs of Daily and running back Kanye Udoh.

    Daily ran for a career-high four rushing touchdowns, ripping UAB for 136 rushing yards on a season-low 12 carries. Daily also threw for a touchdown, ending the beatdown with five total scores.

    In the first quarter, Daily went viral with one of the craziest college football plays of the day when he stiff-armed a defender straight to the ground. The vicious stiff-arm led to Daily’s first touchdown and longest run of the day at 29 yards, setting the tone early for Army’s big day.

    Army could enter Heisman and CFB Top-25 talks

    Daily should also gain some serious Heisman hype after his latest performance. At six feet tall and 221 pounds, Daily has manhandled the opposition with his elite physicality on a weekly basis.

    In five conference wins, he is averaging an absurd 132.0 rushing yards per game and 7.3 yards per carry. Daily has shredded opponents for more than 100 rushing yards in every one of these contests.

    With their dominant start to the season and a bowl game already secured, Army could crack the College Football Top-25 Rankings heading into Week 8. After his team’s victory, Army head coach Jeff Monken emphasized the win rather than focusing on a potential spot in the rankings.

    “That’s for someone else to decide,” Monken told Army sideline reporter Tony Morino . “I’m just glad we won the game today.”

