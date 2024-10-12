Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    DK Metcalf predicted to be dealt to AFC contender at the NFL trade deadline

    By Tim Weaver,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNdtH_0w4gRSix00

    The Seattle Seahawks are down bad right now. After starting out the season 3-0 and raising hopes of a deep playoff run, they have lost three straight games and suffered a rash of injuries to their defense. If rookie head coach Mike Macdonald can't figure out a way to stop the bleeding, there's a chance this losing streak could go on for a while, as the team is about to enter the toughest part of its regular season schedule.

    Next Sunday the team travels to face the much-improved Atlanta Falcons , followed by a home game against the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills. From there they only have one game before the NFL's trade deadline this year: a home game against the Los Angeles Rams, who always give them trouble even if they're not a playoff team.

    If Seattle comes out of that portion of the schedule with a record like 3-6, you could make a case for them to be sellers at the trade deadline. One Bills beat writer thinks they'll wind up trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf to Buffalo. Here's Marissa Meyers at TWSN on the Metcalf-to-Buffalo proposal.

    TWSN on DK to Bills

    "The team to initiate this trade has to be the Buffalo Bills. While this would take multiple first and second round picks, plus maybe a player like a Von Miller, it’s one that Buffalo needs to do. Despite having Josh Allen at quarterback, who is great at uplifting the talent around him, he can only do so much when the wide receivers are struggling to gain separation."

    Why DK Metcalf isn't going anywhere

    It certainly makes sense for the Bills, but we don't see any reason why the Seahawks should deal DK Metcalf to them, or anybody else. Even if they were to lose every game for the rest of the 2024 season, Seattle would be better off keeping DK at the top of their receiver depth chart. Unless there's some kind of major drama between Metcalf and the front office going on behind the scenes that we don't know about, we don't see Metcalf leaving the Seahawks - not this year and not until his NFL career is over.

    Who could get traded instead?

    If the Seahawks do decide to sell and pick up some extra draft capital for 2024, they would want to deal from a position of strength. With their cornerback room hammered by injuries and Tyler Lockett's contract restructure seemingly designed to prevent him from getting traded, that means it would probably have to be from their interior defensive line, which was ranked one of the best units in the league on paper coming into this season.

    Leonard Williams is too valuable to trade and his contract makes it impossible to deal him anyway. Byron Murphy isn't going anywhere, and they'll want to keep at least one true nose tackle on the roster with Johnathan Hankins. However, Jarran Reed might be a tradeable piece for a team looking to pick up iDL help at the deadline. Reed is 32 years old and will be a free agent at the end of this season, making it easy to move on from him after the 2024 season is over. Reed has posted two sacks and five quarterback hits this year.

    More Seahawks stories

    Seahawks injuries: Mike Macdonald on Byron Murphy, Abe Lucas, more

    PFF grades: Charles Cross, Devon Witherspoon earn top marks Week 6

    Mike Macdonald answers for team's third straight loss, defensive decline

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 28
    Add a Comment
    British American
    6h ago
    if it's broken why trade for it
    Eddie Gonzalez
    7h ago
    This man has a short fuel and furthermore trouble.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Angel Reese's Outfit at Ravens-Commanders NFL Game Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Wild Chris Boswell stat is an indictment on Pittsburgh Steelers offense
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Justin Fields' Girlfriend Posts Three-Word Message After Steelers-Raiders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns Cheerleader Aliyah Eskew Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Over Her Wild Pics Ahead Of Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    NFL Week 7 game picks: Expert predictions for every matchup
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    Kansas City Chiefs Land Legendary Receiver in Massive Trade Proposal
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Mariah May Is ‘Bored’ With The AEW Women’s Division These Days
    ewrestlingnews.com1 day ago
    3 Chiefs Who Will Be Traded by the End of October
    FanSided2 days ago
    Andy Reid Confirms Rashee Rice Surgery, Clarifies Timeline for Return
    Kansas City Chiefs On SI10 hours ago
    Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 6 game
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jim Harbaugh Shared Update on Heart Condition Following Cardiologist Visit
    Sports Illustrated6 hours ago
    Steelers release LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
    NBC Sports7 hours ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Steelers' recent victory over the Raiders might have Davante Adams re-thinking latest trade rumors
    A to Z Sports17 hours ago
    College Football Playoff bracket for Week 8: Projecting top four seeds, first-round matchups, bubble teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    REPORT: NFL Suspends Houston Texans Star Player
    Total Pro Sports5 hours ago
    Ronda Rousey made trash-talking opponent pay with terrifying 34-second faceplant knockout in final UFC win
    Bloody Elbow13 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers elevate blazing-fast running back
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    NFL Hall of Famer slams Buffalo Bills' season chances after back-to-back losses
    FanSided1 day ago
    Jets execute defensive linemen roster swap, elevate two vets for MNF
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Bills get great news regarding injured star
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Bills Will Be Without Star Defender Monday Night
    thecoldwire.com2 days ago
    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is going to lose the locker room
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Roger Goodell Facing Backlash Over Major Super Bowl Update
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $38 million All-Star this winter
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Browns and Vikings predicted to make a big trade at the deadline
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Legendary College Football Coach Could Be Fired Soon
    The Spun2 days ago
    NEW Kansas City Chiefs Trade Rumors On Adding George Pickens & DeAndre Hopkins After Saints Game
    chatsports.com2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names Top 10 Team That Will Lose In Week 7
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy