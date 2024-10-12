Cristiano Ronaldo tells security NOT to stop selfie-chasing pitch invader during Portugal match with Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo asked security staff not to intervene when the latest selfie-chasing pitch invader entered the field of play during Portugal's UEFA Nations League match with Poland.

The Al Nassr star extended his record both as the most-capped men's international footballer in history and the leading male goal-scorer of all time after finding the net in the Selecao's 3-1 victory in Warsaw.

Ronaldo scored 11 minutes after Bernardo Silva had given Portugal a deserved first-half lead, and although Piotr Zielinski gave the home side hope of a comeback in the closing stages, an own goal from Jan Bednarek made the points safe.

It has become customary to see fans at Portugal matches in particular race onto the pitch in order to get a quick photograph with Ronaldo before stewards whisk them away. Indeed, head coach Roberto Martinez expressed concerns about stadium security during Euro 2024 when five separate spectators managed to get onto the field for selfies with Ronaldo during Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey.

"We all love a fan who recognises the big stars and the big icons in their life," he said at the time. "We all agree with that. But there is a very, very difficult moment if those intentions are wrong — the players are exposed and we need to be careful with that.

"I don't think that should happen on a football pitch."

However, Ronaldo has occasionally indulged those seeking mementos, and he made a point of doing so during the Poland match.

A young fan ran towards Ronaldo while he was handing over the captain's armband to Bernardo Silva shortly before being substituted. The veteran forward was seen gesturing to security staff, who had rushed over to intercept the youngster, apparently instructing them to allow the selfie to be taken before leading the individual away.

"Important victory in the Nations League," he later said via a post through his official X account. "Thanks for everyone's support, let's give everything!"