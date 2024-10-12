Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Indianapolis Colts named landing spot for Jets tight end in 2025 free agency

    By Kyle Smedley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5k23_0w4F6biz00

    The Indianapolis Colts ’ offense continues to be a work in progress as Anthony Richardson develops his game.

    While the Colts have a solid quartet of wide receivers to make plays in the passing game, the tight end position has been lacking in production.

    With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s weekly list encouraging teams to trade for, sign or draft assets within the next year has been filled with defensive talent. Tight end is listed as one of the Colts’ top-five largest needs, but the other four spots are all on the defensive side of the ball.

    In the 2025 offseason, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report wants to see the Colts bring in a tight end. Not since Jack Doyle retired after the 2021 season has Indianapolis had a reliable tight end, and upcoming free agent New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin could step into that role.

    "The Colts might just want to target a reliable veteran in next year's free-agent cycle. Tyler Conklin is one of the few receiving tight ends with good experience. He's not going to be the focal point of any passing attack, but he's capable of a good day if the offense needs it," Ballentine wrote.

    While Conklin has never earned more than 621 yards in a season, he is on pace to notch his fourth-straight campaign with 550-plus receiving yards . He began his career as a backup tight end for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, but Conklin has started 48 of 56 games played since the conclusion of the 2020 season.

    Conklin will be 30 at the start of next year’s season, but that shouldn’t stop the Colts from offering him a brief, cheap deal to act as a veteran to help develop Indianapolis’ plethora of young, raw tight ends. In the final season of a three-year deal with the Jets, Conklin’s cap hit only comes in at $5.4 million

    The Colts may be able to lure him in with a slightly less expensive deal due to the potential appeal of playing with young quarterback Anthony Richardson.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wild Chris Boswell stat is an indictment on Pittsburgh Steelers offense
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson update: Detroit Lions confirm star edge rusher's injury
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Titans ball boy injury update: Tennessee sideline member carted off field after collision with Will Levis
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is going to lose the locker room
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Packers predicted to land four-time Pro Bowler to address 'biggest weakness'
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 8: Texas, Oregon, Penn State lead remaining unbeaten teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Giants called fit to acquire Cubs $80 million superstar slugger
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Braves $11.5 million champion predicted to leave this winter
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Starting 5: Celtics legend speaks on what team needs from Jayson Tatum
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Colts' Anthony Richardson had perfect answer to being held out of Week 6 game
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Phillies urged to move on from $1.1 million six-year veteran
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo calls out Knicks' Tom Thibodeau with on-court altercation
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    What did Nick Sirianni say to Eagles fans? Philadelphia's head coach trash talks crowd after Week 6 win vs. Browns
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Phillies likely to cut ties with trade deadline prize, per insider
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Latest news on Lions star's return timeline
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Braves predicted to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger this winter
    Sporting News2 days ago
    What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2024 Charlotte Roval playoff race
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Lions vs. Cowboys injury report has 3 ruled out, 3 questionable for Week 6
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    David Montgomery breaks two Detroit Lions franchise records in Week 6
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Braves predicted to cut ties with projected $32 million infielder
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy