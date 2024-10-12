Open in App
    Indianapolis Colts urged to trade for New York Giants pass rusher

    By Kyle Smedley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MT70g_0w4EphxA00

    The Indianapolis Colts ’ have endured a roller coaster start to the 2024 season through the first five weeks of the campaign.

    Specifically on the defensive side of the ball, the Colts have dealt with some significant injuries to the pass rush.

    With or without starters on the field, the Colts’ defense has been among the worst in all of football. Indianapolis has allowed the fourth-most passing yards and third-most rushing yards through five games.

    With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s weekly list encouraging teams to trade for, sign or draft assets within the next year has been filled with defensive talent. Tight end is listed as one of the Colts’ top-five largest needs, but the other four spots are all on the defensive side of the ball.

    In terms of a move Indianapolis’ front office could make right now, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Colts should attempt a trade for the New York Giants’ Azeez Ojulari.

    "Samson Ebukam began the season on the injured reserve, they just sent Tyquan Lewis to join him and Kwity Paye is working through a quad injury. It might be time to re-stock the position with a trade that would help them in the short term and potentially add depth in the long term. Azeez Ojulari has fallen off in the Giants' rotation with the arrival of Brian Burns, but he could have a long-term role with the Colts," Ballentine wrote.

    The fourth-year edge out of Georgia could fill a gaping hole in terms of a pass rush attack for Indianapolis, as the horseshoe has only recorded 10 sacks this year .

    Ojulari has not started a single game for the Giants so far this season, but he has appeared in all five contests, racking up a sack and tackle for loss in the meantime. However, the 24-year-old has shown signs of potential during his first few years with New York, accumulating 16 sacks in three seasons.

    Indianapolis has needed someone to fill in the role of Samson Ebukam all season, and with Kwity Paye missing time as well, that makes Ojulari’s fit even more obvious.

    The bigger issue with this trade that is Ojulari has been inconsistent over the last three seasons, and the Giants just lost Kayvon Thibodeaux to a wrist injury so their desire to trade the Georgia product has likely decreased.

