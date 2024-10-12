Oktagon 62: Four fights to follow at Frankfurt's huge stadium show

European fight promotion Oktagon MMA is set to smash attendance records with a massive stadium show in Frankfurt, Germany.

An expected crowd of around 60,000 fans will pack Eintracht Frankfurt FC's Deutsche Bank Park for Oktagon 62, which will feature a stacked 11-fight lineup, including three championship bouts. Here are our four fights to follow in Frankfurt...

Christian Eckerlin vs. Christian Jungwirth

The main event of Oktagon 62 pits two German stars head to head in a bout that will crown the promotion's "King of Germany."

A special championship belt has been commissioned for the occasion, as Frankfurt's Eckerlin faces Stuttgart's Jungwirth in a welterweight clash that looks set to generate an electric atmosphere in the 60,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

Eckerlin is a bonafide combat sports celebrity in Germany and has a huge fanbase, but Jungwirth's never-say-die fighting spirit has endeared him to the hardcore fight fans in Germany, as well. Both men know nothing other than to push forward and fight with high intensity, and their respective fighting styles should mesh perfectly into a back-and-forth war.

It means the fight has all the ingredients to produce a wild finale to a huge event.

Oktagon MMA

Patrik Kincl vs. Kerim Engizek

The co-main event will see the promotion's number-one pound-for-pound fighter put his championship on the line against a dangerous, in-form challenger.

Czech Republic's Patrik "Inspector" Kincl is tough, experienced and well-rounded. He's not one for trash talk or over-the-top soundbytes, and was happy to take a back seat to some of the livelier fighters at the pre-fight press conference on Friday. But when he steps into the cage, he's one of the top middleweight fighters in Europe.

He's facing Germany's Kerim Engizek, who arrives on a 10-year, 14-fight win streak. The training partner of Kincl's old nemesis Roberto Soldic, Engizek has exuded a quiet confidence ahead of his bout with Kincl, and with 17 of his 20 career wins coming via finish, that confidence is well founded.

Engizek has the sort of striking power to cause Kincl big problems, but Kincl has proved to be a great problem solver in his title defenses so far. This one should be a fascinating clash.

Oktagon MMA

Lazar Todev vs. Adam Palasz

Bulgarian contender Lazar Todev probably should have been given a heavyweight title rematch with champion Hatef Moeil already, but he has to pass one more test before getting his shot at his rival.

Todev was controversially defeated on the scorecards by Moeil at Octagon 49 in a fight many felt the Bulgarian had done enough to win. Todev then went to the regional scene and picked up a stoppage victory to right the ship. Now he's back in Oktagon MMA and ready to make a statement in Frankfurt.

Standing in his way is another familiar foe. Poland's Adam Palasz has finished eight of his nine wins, including seven knockouts, and will be looking to exact revenge after a unanimous decision loss to Todev at Oktagon 41 last year.

With the winner set to challenge Moeil for the heavyweight title, this is a huge bout for both men, and if the comments made by both men at the press conference are any guide, they're both fired up and ready to go as they look to claim the next shot at heavyweight gold.

Oktagon MMA

Pavol Langer vs. Will Fleury

The championship picture in Oktagon's light heavyweight division is wide open, and two of the division's top contenders will do battle in Frankfurt looking to make an undeniable case for the next shot at the 205-pound crown.



Slovakia's Pavol Langer is the quiet man of Oktagon MMA. He has the ability to fight through adversity and has turned several bouts on their head by absorbing huge punishment, only to turn the tables and score dramatic comeback victories.

That quality helped him capture the interim light heavyweight title in 2023, but his tilt at the full title ended in disaster when he was stunningly knocked out in just seven seconds by champ Karlos Vemola.

Langer bounced back with a first-round finish of Marc Doussis to put himself back in the frame, but against Will Fleury, he faces a man on a mission to dominate the light heavyweight division.

The Irishman made a big statement on his Oktagon debut by finishing fellow contender Daniel Skvor in Birmingham, England, despite fighting with a shattered thumb.

Now back to full fitness and with laser focus on the job at hand, Fleury plans to make a huge statement with a big win over Langer, then call for his shot at championship gold.