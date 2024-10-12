Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Frenkie de Jong’s return hits a snag: Koeman gives update on Barcelona star's injury

    By Vishal Bhawani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AKNS_0w4DS0JM00

    Barcelona fans hoping to see Frenkie de Jong back at his best may have to wait a little longer, as Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman shared a concerning update on the midfielder's fitness.

    Despite making a brief return for Barca in recent matches, De Jong is still far from fully recovering from his ankle injury, according to Koeman.

    MORE: All the latest soccer news | Barcelona news

    De Jong's road to recovery still rocky

    Frenkie de Jong has been out of action since April due to ankle ligament damage, which saw him miss not only the European Championship but also the start of Barcelona’s 2024-25 campaign.

    While he recently returned to the pitch, featuring as a substitute in Barca’s Champions League and La Liga clashes, Koeman opted to leave him out of the Netherlands squad for their Nations League games.

    Koeman explained (via Speaking to Sport ) his decision, shedding light on De Jong’s struggle to regain his rhythm after months on the sidelines.

    "I spoke on the phone last week and, with all due respect, he is still too far away [from being fit enough]", Koeman said, adding that De Jong is still far from being fully fit.

    "He played a little and just that was scary for him. It was difficult for him.

    "Frenkie needs to find his rhythm and be in 100% shape, and I think he still has some time to go for that."

    When will Frenkie de Jong be fully recovered from injury?

    For Barca fans, it’s a waiting game, but they’ll be hoping that their star midfielder takes the time he needs to get back to full fitness.

    After all, rushing back too soon could do more harm than good. The Blaugrana faithful are keen to see De Jong regain his form and lead the midfield once again — but patience, it seems, is the key.

    Barcelona will need him at his best for the long season ahead, but for now, it looks like De Jong’s comeback is still a work in progress.

    The Catalan side do, however, have a number of players set to return to the starting line-up shortly - including Gavi.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lionel Messi at Barcelona: Sergino Dest reveals when things started going wrong
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Pep Guardiola picks one definitive GOAT from Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Aidan Hutchinson update: Detroit Lions confirm star edge rusher's injury
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Lions star suffers apparent serious injury
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 8: Texas, Oregon, Penn State lead remaining unbeaten teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Giants called fit to acquire Cubs $80 million superstar slugger
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Braves $11.5 million champion predicted to leave this winter
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Starting 5: Celtics legend speaks on what team needs from Jayson Tatum
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Phillies urged to move on from $1.1 million six-year veteran
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo calls out Knicks' Tom Thibodeau with on-court altercation
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz18 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio18 days ago
    Jim Harbaugh reveals he had second atrial flutter during Chargers game
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Phillies likely to cut ties with trade deadline prize, per insider
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Latest news on Lions star's return timeline
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Braves predicted to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger this winter
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Chiefs proposed midseason blockbuster lands five-time Pro Bowl wideout
    Sporting News1 day ago
    What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2024 Charlotte Roval playoff race
    Sporting News1 day ago
    NFL fans had perfect reactions to Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 47-yard touchdown run
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Celtics may not keep newest bench star due to taxes on his salary
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Braves predicted to cut ties with projected $32 million infielder
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Where to watch Belgium vs. France live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, prediction for Nations League match
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Padres projected $41 million All-Star predicted to leave San Diego
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    NASCAR driver laments 'gutting' Charlotte loss amid controversial end
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bengals vs. Giants best bets, player props, anytime TD scorers for SNF: Fading Joe Burrow, trusting Daniel Jones
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gets into verbal confrontation with fans during Week 6 win vs. Browns
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Where to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol main event: Live stream, start time for 2024 boxing fight
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy