    • Sporting News

    What channel is LSU vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeofR_0w4C7ao800

    A conference showdown with No. 9 Ole Miss awaits No. 14 LSU Saturday night.

    These two programs will compete against each other for the 113rd time overall, and the 16th time they'll compete for the Magnolia Bowl trophy. The Tigers hold a 65-42-4 advantage in the head-to-head.

    Ole Miss, after dropping its first game of the season to Kentucky on Sept. 28, bounced back last Saturday with a 27-3 win over South Carolina. The Tigers defeated South Alabama 42-10 on Sept. 28 before their bye week last Saturday.

    Saturday's matchup kicks off the meat of the conference slate for both teams, with a loss for either side effectively ruining each team's chances of playing for the SEC trophy in Atlanta.

    Here is everything you need to know about this pivotal game between LSU and Ole Miss, including TV and streaming options.

    What channel is LSU vs. Ole Miss on today?

    • TV channel: ABC
    • Live stream: Fubo

    LSU vs. South Alabama will air nationally on ABC. The game can also be streamed on Fubo , which is currently offering a free trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    LSU vs. Ole Miss start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct 12
    • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 p.m. CT

    LSU vs. South Alabama will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28. The game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

    LSU vs. Ole Miss radio station

    • Radio channel: SiriusXM | Channel 190 (away) and channel 82 (home)

    You can listen to LSU vs. Ole Miss live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channel 190 (away broadcast) and channel 82 (home broadcast).

    Get three months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    LSU football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Sept. 1 USC 27 , LSU 20
    Sept. 7 LSU 44 , Nicholls 21
    Sept. 14 LSU 36 , South Carolina 33
    Sept. 21 LSU 34 , UCLA 17
    Sept. 28 LSU 42, South Alabama ---
    Oct. 12 vs. Ole Miss TBD
    Oct. 19 at Arkansas TBD
    Oct. 26 at Texas A&M TBD
    Nov. 9 vs. Alabama TBD
    Nov. 16 at Florida TBD
    Nov. 23 vs. Vanderbilt TBD
    Nov. 30 vs. Oklahoma TBD

    Ole Miss football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug. 31 Ole Miss 76 , Furman 0 ---
    Sept. 7 Ole Miss 52 , Middle Tennessee 3 ---
    Sept. 14 Ole Miss 40, Wake Forest 6 ---
    Sept. 21 Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 13 ---
    Sept. 28 Kentucky 20 , Ole Miss 17 ---
    Oct. 5 Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 ---
    Oct. 12 at LSU 7:30 p.m.
    Oct. 26 vs Oklahoma TBA
    Nov. 2 at Arkansas TBA
    Nov. 9 vs Georgia TBA
    Nov. 23 at Florida 12 p.m.
    Nov. 29 vs Mississippi State 3:30 p.m.

