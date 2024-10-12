What channel is LSU vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

A conference showdown with No. 9 Ole Miss awaits No. 14 LSU Saturday night.

These two programs will compete against each other for the 113rd time overall, and the 16th time they'll compete for the Magnolia Bowl trophy. The Tigers hold a 65-42-4 advantage in the head-to-head.

Ole Miss, after dropping its first game of the season to Kentucky on Sept. 28, bounced back last Saturday with a 27-3 win over South Carolina. The Tigers defeated South Alabama 42-10 on Sept. 28 before their bye week last Saturday.

Saturday's matchup kicks off the meat of the conference slate for both teams, with a loss for either side effectively ruining each team's chances of playing for the SEC trophy in Atlanta.

Here is everything you need to know about this pivotal game between LSU and Ole Miss, including TV and streaming options.

What channel is LSU vs. Ole Miss on today?

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

LSU vs. Ole Miss will air nationally on ABC. The game can also be streamed on Fubo.

LSU vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Oct 12

Saturday, Oct 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 p.m. CT

LSU vs. Ole Miss will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU vs. Ole Miss radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM | Channel 190 (away) and channel 82 (home)

You can listen to LSU vs. Ole Miss live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channel 190 (away broadcast) and channel 82 (home broadcast).

LSU football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET) Sept. 1 USC 27 , LSU 20 — Sept. 7 LSU 44 , Nicholls 21 — Sept. 14 LSU 36 , South Carolina 33 — Sept. 21 LSU 34 , UCLA 17 — Sept. 28 LSU 42, South Alabama --- Oct. 12 vs. Ole Miss TBD Oct. 19 at Arkansas TBD Oct. 26 at Texas A&M TBD Nov. 9 vs. Alabama TBD Nov. 16 at Florida TBD Nov. 23 vs. Vanderbilt TBD Nov. 30 vs. Oklahoma TBD

Ole Miss football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET) Aug. 31 Ole Miss 76 , Furman 0 --- Sept. 7 Ole Miss 52 , Middle Tennessee 3 --- Sept. 14 Ole Miss 40, Wake Forest 6 --- Sept. 21 Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 13 --- Sept. 28 Kentucky 20 , Ole Miss 17 --- Oct. 5 Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 --- Oct. 12 at LSU 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 vs Oklahoma TBA Nov. 2 at Arkansas TBA Nov. 9 vs Georgia TBA Nov. 23 at Florida 12 p.m. Nov. 29 vs Mississippi State 3:30 p.m.

