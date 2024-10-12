Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Tottenham reportedly targeting red-hot goalscoring midfielder in January

    By Liam Happe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLqLM_0w4BuzQ200

    A report suggests Tottenham have set their sights on just the man to add a spark to their midfield and more firepower to their squad — though it's likely they'll face a lot of competition for his signature.

    Pavel Sulc, the 23-year-old Czech international, plays for Viktoria Plzen in his native country's top flight and looks very likely to secure a big move to a top European league in the very near future.

    With 22 goals and eight assists from an attacking midfield position last season, and having already scored six and set up three in the early stages of the current campaign, Sulc has a lot of suitors.

    Now, according to TBRFootball , Spurs have joined that list which would appear to also include other Premier League sides such as Aston Villa.

    MORE: All the latest Tottenham news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    The middle of the park is almost certainly an area to address for Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso,  Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp departing.

    Meanwhile attempts to land marquee signings such as Ederson of Serie A overachievers Atalanta have not come to pass.

    How has Tottenham's season started?

    While Spurs finished fifth in the league table last year and have scored a respectable 14 goals in their first seven games, they nonetheless find themselves mid-table and already off the early pace set by Liverpool , Manchester City and Arsenal .

    Will Pavel Sulc leave Viktoria Plzen?

    Plzen manager Miroslav Koubek has been quoted as admitting that he would not stand in Sulc's way if a considerable offer were to come the club's way, which likely indicates that a January move is on the table.

    However the playmaker's brilliant form and ability to change the tide in matches is on plenty of radars across Europe.

    Which teams could sign Pavel Sulc?

    Among those linked to Sulc in addition to Spurs and Villa are Man City, Napoli, Atalanta, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen, with all of these sides having sent scouts over to Czechia (commonly known as the Czech Republic) to watch him in action.

    Spurs return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on London rivals West Ham on Saturday, October 19.

