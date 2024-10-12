Open in App
    Mohamed Salah’s Egypt dilemma: Should he skip 'violent' match ahead of Liverpool-Chelsea?

    By Vishal Bhawani,

    2 days ago

    Liverpool fans are on edge as Mohamed Salah faces a tough decision ahead of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania next week.

    With concerns about the dangerous artificial pitch and a rough style of play from their opponents, Salah has been given the option to sit out the game to avoid potential injury.

    Egypt’s technical director, Hossam Hassan, has openly expressed his worries about the Mauritanian team’s “violent interventions” and the poor quality of their pitch.

    He stated: "If Salah specifically asks me not to play, I will agree."

    This has left fans wondering whether their star player will take the field or rest up before Liverpool’s crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea .

    Should Salah take the risk?

    Salah, who netted his 59th goal for Egypt in a 2-0 win over Mauritania in Cairo on Friday, is expected to feature in the rematch, but with Egypt already in control of their group, the result might not be essential.

    “Even if I don’t win there, it doesn’t matter. What matters to me is that I don’t lose,” Hassan said, hinting that he’s more focused on keeping his key players healthy.

    Liverpool fans, still buzzing after Virgil van Dijk’s early return from international duty following his red card with the Netherlands, are hoping for similar news from Salah’s camp.

    The last thing they want is their talisman risking injury on a questionable pitch just days before a big showdown at Anfield.

    Salah himself remains focused on the task at hand, saying: “The Mauritania match is difficult and the team is very heavy. We did not win by chance.”

    But with a Premier League title race heating up, will Salah gamble on a risky pitch, or will he prioritize his fitness for Liverpool’s crunch match against Chelsea?

