    • Sporting News

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo start tonight? Portugal looks to continue perfect record against Poland in Nations League

    By Vishal Bhawani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRhQ7_0w4AvNHY00

    Cristiano Ronaldo fans are eagerly waiting to see if their hero will start for Portugal in tonight's UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match against Poland.

    With Portugal aiming for another international title, the big question is will CR7 will feature in the starting XI, or will Roberto Martinez give the veteran star a well-deserved rest?

    MORE: All the latest soccer action | Cristiano Ronaldo news

    Portugal vs Poland: Will Ronaldo start?

    At 39 years of age, Ronaldo is still going strong, proving his doubters wrong with goals in both of Portugal’s recent wins over Croatia and Scotland.

    The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now extended his national record to an astounding 132 goals. However, with Portugal comfortably positioned in the group and knockout stages approaching, many wonder if Martinez will decide to rest his main man tonight.

    Fans are torn. On one hand, they want to see Ronaldo continue his legendary run, but on the other hand, they know it’s essential to keep him fresh for the big games ahead.

    One fan on social media wrote: "We all love CR7, but let’s save those legs for the knockouts. He’s got nothing left to prove tonight!"

    Despite his age, Ronaldo has continued to silence his critics with stellar performances. The Al-Nassr forward struggled at Euro 2024, but his comeback in the Nations League has been nothing short of spectacular.

    Roberto Martinez has shown trust in Ronaldo’s leadership and his ability to deliver when it matters most, and it’s likely that the Portugal coach will again turn to the captain for tonight’s big game.

    But even with his age-defying form, there are whispers that Portugal may need a different approach to maximize Ronaldo's contribution as his career winds down.

    Some pundits have suggested that focusing on key moments, rather than giving him full game time, could keep the superstar sharp.

