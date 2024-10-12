When is next F1 race? United States Grand Prix date, start time for upcoming Formula 1 weekend

The 2024 Formula One season is back with a bang next weekend, as we prepare for the six remaining races which will decide the fates of both the World Drivers' Championship and Constructors' Championship for this year – and first up, the 10 teams are headed Stateside for the United States Grand Prix.

One of three USA-based races on the calendar after the Miami GP in week six with the Las Vegas meeting still to come in November, the United States Grand Prix is by far the long-running Formula 1 event held across the pond. The iconic Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, has played host to this race for the past 12 years, barring 2020's cancelled meeting.

The 20 drivers will arrive in Austin with just six races out of 24 remaining on the bumper 2024 F1 calendar, and after the early races of the season were dominated by defending three-time champion Max Verstappen, the World Drivers' Championship has taken on a different complexion since week 10.

Since picking up his seventh win from 10 races at the Spanish Grand Prix, Verastappen has not won a single race, and his solitary pole position in qualifying came the very next week in Austria. Instead, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have all stood atop the podium, with Verstappen's lead in the rankings being cut each week.

However, that lead still stands at a healthy 52 points ahead of closest challenger Norris with just six races left to run, but with Leclerc and Piastri also firmly in the mix to finally dethrone Verstappen and Red Bull as champions, the Dutchman will be hoping that he can return to winning ways at CotA next weekend.

For all the scheduling, TV and streaming details for the upcoming United States Grand Prix, The Sporting News has you covered across the board.

When is the 2024 United States Grand Prix?

Formula 1 returns for the first of its final six meetings on Friday, October 18, 2024 , as the 20 drivers prepare for race day with a single practice session and then sprint qualifying. Both the sprint and three qualifying sessions follow on Saturday, October 19 , before race day itself takes place on Sunday, October 20 .

Date Event(s) Friday, October 18 Free Practice Session Sprint Qualifying Saturday, October 19 Sprint Race Qualifying (P1, P2, P3) Sunday, October 20 United States Grand Prix Race

What time does the 2024 United States Grand Prix start?

The 2024 United States Grand Prix gets underway at 2 :00 p.m. local time (CDT) from the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday, October 20 . Here's how that start time translates across all time zones in the US:

Time Zone Date Start Time Eastern Time Sunday, October 20 3:00 p.m. Central Time Sunday, October 20 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time Sunday, October 20 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday, October 20 12:00 p.m.

F1 United States Grand Prix 2024 TV channel, live stream