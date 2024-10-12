Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    When is next F1 race? United States Grand Prix date, start time for upcoming Formula 1 weekend

    By Jonathan Burnett,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIsJQ_0w4Auwlq00

    The 2024 Formula One season is back with a bang next weekend, as we prepare for the six remaining races which will decide the fates of both the World Drivers' Championship and Constructors' Championship for this year – and first up, the 10 teams are headed Stateside for the United States Grand Prix.

    One of three USA-based races on the calendar after the Miami GP in week six with the Las Vegas meeting still to come in November, the United States Grand Prix is by far the long-running Formula 1 event held across the pond. The iconic Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, has played host to this race for the past 12 years, barring 2020's cancelled meeting.

    The 20 drivers will arrive in Austin with just six races out of 24 remaining on the bumper 2024 F1 calendar, and after the early races of the season were dominated by defending three-time champion Max Verstappen, the World Drivers' Championship has taken on a different complexion since week 10.

    Since picking up his seventh win from 10 races at the Spanish Grand Prix, Verastappen has not won a single race, and his solitary pole position in qualifying came the very next week in Austria. Instead, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have all stood atop the podium, with Verstappen's lead in the rankings being cut each week.

    However, that lead still stands at a healthy 52 points ahead of closest challenger Norris with just six races left to run, but with Leclerc and Piastri also firmly in the mix to finally dethrone Verstappen and Red Bull as champions, the Dutchman will be hoping that he can return to winning ways at CotA next weekend.

    For all the scheduling, TV and streaming details for the upcoming United States Grand Prix, The Sporting News has you covered across the board.

    When is the 2024 United States Grand Prix?

    Formula 1 returns for the first of its final six meetings on Friday, October 18, 2024 , as the 20 drivers prepare for race day with a single practice session and then sprint qualifying. Both the sprint and three qualifying sessions follow on Saturday, October 19 , before race day itself takes place on Sunday, October 20 .

    Date Event(s)
    Friday, October 18

    Free Practice Session

    Sprint Qualifying

    Saturday, October 19

    Sprint

    Race Qualifying (P1, P2, P3)

    Sunday, October 20 United States Grand Prix Race

    What time does the 2024 United States Grand Prix start?

    The 2024 United States Grand Prix gets underway at 2 :00 p.m. local time (CDT) from the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday, October 20 . Here's how that start time translates across all time zones in the US:

    Time Zone Date Start Time
    Eastern Time Sunday, October 20 3:00 p.m.
    Central Time Sunday, October 20 2:00 p.m.
    Mountain Time Sunday, October 20 1:00 p.m.
    Pacific Time Sunday, October 20 12:00 p.m.

    F1 United States Grand Prix 2024 TV channel, live stream

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NASCAR driver laments 'gutting' Charlotte loss amid controversial end
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Growing F1 popularity in the USA averts threats from other sports
    Sporting News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Indianapolis Colts make surprising decision on Anthony Richardson in Week 6
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Junto Nakatani vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana results: WBC bantamweight champ blasts out Thai challanger in six rounds
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Kimani Vidal proves he should be part of Los Angeles Chargers' plans moving forward
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Titans ball boy injury update: Tennessee sideline member carted off field after collision with Will Levis
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 8: Texas, Oregon, Penn State lead remaining unbeaten teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Latest news on Lions star's serious leg injury vs. Cowboys
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy