    • Sporting News

    Tennessee vs. Florida channel, time, schedule, live stream to watch Saturday college football game

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vy7id_0w4AuqTU00

    Tennessee and Florida are set for a Week 7 conference clash Saturday afternoon.

    The Gators have bounced back from a 1-2 start with back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Tennessee, on the other hand, is coming off a tough 19-14 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

    Florida has dominated this series, earning wins in 17 of the last 20 meetings. Tennessee won the last game inside Neyland Stadium --- which is where this game will be --- 38-33 in an offensive masterclass.

    Will the Volunteers right the ship, or will the Gators add a much-needed signature win to their resume? The Sporting News has everything you need to know about this game.

    Tennessee vs. Florida start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | 6:00 p.m. CT

    Tennessee vs. Florida will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

    What channel is Tennessee vs. Florida on today?

    • TV channel: ESPN
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Saturday’s game between the Volunteers and the Gators will air on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) on the call.

    Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo, which offers first-time users a 7-day free trial.

    For a limited time, Fubo is offering the first month for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Tennessee vs. Florida radio station

    • Radio channel: SiriusXM | Channel 191 or channel 390

    Radio channel: SiriusXM | Channel 191 or channel 390

    You can get three months of access to SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

