Tennessee vs. Florida channel, time, schedule, live stream to watch Saturday college football game

Tennessee and Florida are set for a Week 7 conference clash Saturday afternoon.

The Gators have bounced back from a 1-2 start with back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Tennessee, on the other hand, is coming off a tough 19-14 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Florida has dominated this series, earning wins in 17 of the last 20 meetings. Tennessee won the last game inside Neyland Stadium --- which is where this game will be --- 38-33 in an offensive masterclass.

Will the Volunteers right the ship, or will the Gators add a much-needed signature win to their resume? The Sporting News has everything you need to know about this game.

Tennessee vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | 6:00 p.m. CT

Tennessee vs. Florida will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

What channel is Tennessee vs. Florida on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Saturday’s game between the Volunteers and the Gators will air on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) on the call.

Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo, which offers first-time users a 7-day free trial.

Tennessee vs. Florida radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM | Channel 191 or channel 390

