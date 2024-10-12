Open in App
    Is Nick Chubb playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Browns RB status for Week 6 vs. Eagles

    By Daniel Chavkin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Pmn_0w4AtrOQ00

    Browns running back Nick Chubb continues to make progress in his rehab from his left knee injury .

    The 28-year-old participated in practices on a limited basis throughout the week. Cleveland designated the veteran to return to practice last week from the PUP list , which gives the team until Week 8 to activate him to the active roster.

    Cleveland enters Sunday's vs. Philadelphia game with a 1-4 record and looking to stop a three-game losing streak. Could Chubb help the Browns' cause?

    MORE: Week 6 NFL Power Rankings | Week 6 NFL picks | Week 6 NFL picks against the spread

    Is Nick Chubb playing this week?

    The Browns will not activate Chubb for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team still wants to take it slow with Chubb so he doesn't return too early.

    "He's getting better every single day," Stefanski said. "We'll just take it day-to-day."

    After Sunday, Chubb can practice for one more week without playing before Cleveland has to activate him to the roster, or else he'd be out for the season.

    Browns RB depth chart

    Rank Player
    1. Jerome Ford
    2. D'Onta Foreman
    3. Pierre Strong Jr.
    4. Nick Chubb (PUP)
    3. Nyheim Hines (NFI)

    Ford and Foreman split time in last week's 34-13 loss to Washington, as Ford totaled nine carries for 47 yards and Foreman had nine carries for 44 yards. However, Ford still out-snapped Foreman, 44-31, and with Foreman dealing with and ankle injury, Ford still has the leg up entering this week.

    Strong played just five snaps against the Commanders, totaling one carry for two yards. His role on the team seems to be primarily as the kick returner, as he had five returns for 124 yards in the game.

    Chubb is working his way back into game-shape, but once he's ready to play he will jump to the top of the depth chart. Cleveland also has veteran running back Nyheim Hines on the non-football injury list, but he was able to practice this week on a limited basis as well despite being ruled out for Sunday.

    Nick Chubb fantasy football outlook

    Chubb is not a fantasy option for the next few weeks as he gets acclimated back in practice. But once he does return, he should regain his spot atop the Browns running back depth chart.

    While Ford has done a solid job in Chubb's absence, Chubb remains Cleveland's best backfield option if healthy.

