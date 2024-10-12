Northwestern vs. Wisconsin tickets: Cheapest price, date for college football Big Ten game

One more lakeside kickoff before heading to Wrigley. Northwestern hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten football matchup that will leave fans wanting more.

Due to construction on Northwestern's Ryan Field, the Wildcats had to move venues for this season. The program chose to split the year between the Cubs' Wrigley Field and the school's Martin Stadium, the 12,000-capacity field hockey stadium overlooking Lake Michigan. The arena turned into an event worth enjoying itself.

The Badgers will travel the 150 minutes it takes to get from Madison to Evanston for the Week 8 game. Wisconsin is the favorite, but the Wildcats could cause a ruckus as they close out their time at Martin Stadium.

Here's everything to know to get tickets to the Northwestern-Wisconsin game.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football tickets

The matchup is the final chance for game-goers to enjoy the program's temporary lakeside stadium, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. As a results, Wildcat fans are fighting for passes to the game. The cheapest available currently is $108, though the average price is closer to $145.

What time is Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football?

Date : Saturday, Oct. 19

: Saturday, Oct. 19 Time : Noon ET

Northwestern hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Martin Stadium.

Northwestern football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Miami (OH) W, 13-6 – Fri., Sept. 6 vs. Duke L, 26-20 (2OT) – Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Eastern Illinois W, 31-7 – Sat., Sept. 21 at Washington* L, 24-5 – Sat., Sept. 28 OFF – – Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Indiana* L, 41-24 – Fri., Oct. 11 at Maryland* 8 p.m. Buy now Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Wisconsin* Noon Buy now Sat., Oct. 26 at Iowa* 3:30 p.m. Buy now Sat., Nov. 2 at Purdue* TBD Buy now Sat., Nov. 9 OFF – – Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Ohio State* TBD Buy now Sat., Nov. 23 at Michigan* TBD Buy now Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Illinois* TBD v

*Big Ten game

Wisconsin football schedule 2024

*Big Ten game

