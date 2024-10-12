Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Northwestern vs. Wisconsin tickets: Cheapest price, date for college football Big Ten game

    By Emily Dozier,

    2 days ago

    One more lakeside kickoff before heading to Wrigley. Northwestern hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten football matchup that will leave fans wanting more.

    Due to construction on Northwestern's Ryan Field, the Wildcats had to move venues for this season. The program chose to split the year between the Cubs' Wrigley Field and the school's Martin Stadium, the 12,000-capacity field hockey stadium overlooking Lake Michigan. The arena turned into an event worth enjoying itself.

    The Badgers will travel the 150 minutes it takes to get from Madison to Evanston for the Week 8 game. Wisconsin is the favorite, but the Wildcats could cause a ruckus as they close out their time at Martin Stadium.

    Here's everything to know to get tickets to the Northwestern-Wisconsin game.

    BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football on StubHub

    Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football tickets

    Tickets for the Northwestern-Wisconsin game are available on StubHub .

    The matchup is the final chance for game-goers to enjoy the program's temporary lakeside stadium, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. As a results, Wildcat fans are fighting for passes to the game. The cheapest available currently is $108, though the average price is closer to $145.

    Click the link below to view more costs and a seat map.

    BUY NOW: Get tickets for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football on StubHub

    What time is Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football?

    • Date : Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Time : Noon ET

    Northwestern hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Martin Stadium.

    Northwestern football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Miami (OH) W, 13-6
    Fri., Sept. 6 vs. Duke L, 26-20 (2OT)
    Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Eastern Illinois W, 31-7
    Sat., Sept. 21 at Washington* L, 24-5
    Sat., Sept. 28 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Indiana* L, 41-24
    Fri., Oct. 11 at Maryland* 8 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Wisconsin* Noon Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 at Iowa* 3:30 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 at Purdue* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Ohio State* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 23 at Michigan* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Illinois* TBD v

    *Big Ten game

    Wisconsin football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Fri., Aug. 30 vs. Western Michigan W, 28-14
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. South Dakota W, 27-13
    Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Alabama L, 42-10
    Sat., Sept. 21 OFF
    Sat., Sept. 28 at USC* L, 38-21
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Purdue* W, 52-6
    Sat., Oct. 12 at Rutgers* Noon Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 19 at Northwestern* Noon Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Penn State* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 at Iowa* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Oregon* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 23 at Nebraska* TBD Buy now
    Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Minnestoa* Noon Buy now

    *Big Ten game

