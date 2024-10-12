Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan channel, time, schedule, live stream to watch Saturday college football game

    By Jared Greenspan,

    2 days ago

    Grand Valley State hopes to keep its undefeated record intact when it hosts Northern Michigan on Saturday evening.

    Grand Valley (5-0) continues to roll, opening up GLIAC play with an easy victory over Davenport last weekend. The Lakers, ranked second in the country, are led by a domineering rushing outfit, averaging 306.6 rushing yards per game.

    Northern Michigan (0-5) has its sights set on an upset. Grand Valley State has won 17 consecutive GLIAC games, and has won eight consecutive head-to-head matchups with Northern Michigan.

    WATCH: Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan live on FloFootball

    Northern Michigan is coming off a 63-14 loss to Saginaw Valley State last weekend.

    Here is everything that you need to know about Saturday's clash between Grand Valley State and Northern Michigan, with live stream options to watch the game.

    How to watch Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan football today: TV channel, live stream

    Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan will not air on a national TV channel. Instead, the game will be available to stream on FloFootball , which offers subscribers access to live streams, event replays, and FloSports Originals.

    What time is Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan today?

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET

    Kickoff of Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12.

    The game will be played at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

    Grand Valley State football schedule 2024

    Date Opponent Time (ET)
    Sept. 5 Grand Valley State 58 , Central State 0 --
    Sept. 14 Grand Valley State 24 , Colorado State-Pueblo 21 --
    Sept. 21 Grand Valley State 20 , Wisconsin-La Crosse 13 --
    Sept. 28 Grand Valley State 31 , West Florida 7 --
    Oct. 5 Grand Valley State 24 , Davenport 7 --
    Oct. 12 vs Northern Michigan 7 p.m.
    Oct. 19 at Saginaw Valley State 3 p.m.
    Oct. 26 vs Ferris State 3 p.m.
    Nov. 2 vs Wayne State 3 p.m.
    Nov. 9 at Michigan Tech 12 p.m.
    Nov. 16 at Roosevelt 2 p.m.

    Northern Michigan football schedule 2024

    Date Opponent Time (ET)
    Aug. 29 Minnesota Duluth 35 , Northern Michigan 7 --
    Sept. 5 Kentucky Wesleyan 33 , Northern Michigan 13 --
    Sept. 14 Wisconsin-La Crosse 35 , Northern Michigan 21 --
    Sept. 21 Alma 44 , Northern Michigan 27 --
    Oct. 5 Saginaw Valley State 63 , Northern Michigan 14 --
    Oct. 12 at Grand Valley State 7 p.m.
    Oct. 19 vs Roosevelt 1 p.m.
    Oct. 26 at Michigan Tech 12 p.m.
    Nov. 2 vs Ferris State 1 p.m.
    Nov. 9 at Davenport 12 p.m.
    Nov. 16 at Wayne State 1 p.m.

    Related Links

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 8: Texas, Oregon, Penn State lead remaining unbeaten teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 8, including Georgia-Texas and Alabama-Tennessee
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Junto Nakatani vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana results: WBC bantamweight champ blasts out Thai challanger in six rounds
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Kimani Vidal proves he should be part of Los Angeles Chargers' plans moving forward
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Titans ball boy injury update: Tennessee sideline member carted off field after collision with Will Levis
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is going to lose the locker room
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Steelers rise after win but big question remains
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Packers predicted to land four-time Pro Bowler to address 'biggest weakness'
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Giants called fit to acquire Cubs $80 million superstar slugger
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Braves $11.5 million champion predicted to leave this winter
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Colts' Anthony Richardson had perfect answer to being held out of Week 6 game
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Donte DiVincenzo had a testy first game against Knicks
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo calls out Knicks' Tom Thibodeau with on-court altercation
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    What did Nick Sirianni say to Eagles fans? Philadelphia's head coach trash talks crowd after Week 6 win vs. Browns
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Latest news on Lions star's return timeline
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Braves predicted to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger this winter
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Celtics fans see newest acquisition as key bench player after his performance in preseason game
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy