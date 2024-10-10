Cardinals linked to Phillies slugger in potential blockbuster deal

The St. Louis Cardinals finished 83-79 and fell well short of the postseason this year. Now, they appear to be headed towards a rebuild in 2025.

As part of their rebuild, they could trade All-Star closer Ryan Helsley to a contender looking to bolster their bullpen.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted that St. Louis will trade him to the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. As far as a return package, he noted that third baseman Alec Bohm could be a part of it.

"MLB Trade Rumors projected a $6.9 million salary for Helsley in his final year of arbitration. The Cardinals could shed that and bring back a notable prospect, such as outfielder Justin Crawford," Kelly wrote. "It's also possible the Cardinals could consider Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott if the Phillies don't value them as much as they did maybe a year ago."

It would seem unlikely that the Phillies would actually part ways with their star third baseman. But in order to land Helsley, they'll need to give the Cardinals a significant return.

A lot depends on what happens with Nolan Arenado. If he is traded, Bohm could replace him at third base. If not, Bohm could slide over to first base, as Paul Goldschmidt is unlikely to return in 2025.

Bohm would significantly improve the Cardinals offense and even give them a chance to remain somewhat competitive during their so-called "reset."

Goldschmidt and Arenado highlighted the team's offensive struggles in 2024, so getting a fresh bat and adding him to the lineup could shake things up in a positive way for St. Louis.

The Cardinals are going to try and get younger next season and prioritize their youth, but having a proven bat such as Bohm could be beneficial.

We'll see what kind of package they can bring back for Helsley, depending on where he is traded.

