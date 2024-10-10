Who is Mike Macdonald? New Seahawks coach looking to build off success as Ravens defensive coordinator

The Seahawks are currently 3-2 and in first place in the NFC West in large part to new head coach Mike Macdonald.

The former Ravens defensive coordinator took over for Pete Carroll when Seattle and Carroll parted ways following 14 years with the team. Macdonald is the ninth head coach in franchise history, and besides Jim Mora's one-year stint in 2008, each of the previous six coaches got at least three seasons on the job.

Seattle made the playoffs in 10 of the last 14 playoffs but missed the postseason last year despite its 9-8 record. Macdonald hopes to lead the Seahawks back to the playoffs in his first year as the franchise's leading man.

So, who is the Seahawks' first-year head coach?

Who is Mike Macdonald?

Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 26, 1987, Macdonald is a 37-year-old defensive-minded coach who spent the past two seasons as the Ravens defensive coordinator.

Macdonald went to high school in Roswell, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia, where he studied finance. He first got into coaching as a sophomore at Georgia, serving as a defensive coordinator at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Georgia . In 2010, he joined Mike Richt's UGA staff as a graduate assistant.

Macdonald was a defensive quality control coach at Georgia from 2011-13. From there, Macdonald got his start in the NFL with Baltimore in 2014 as a defensive assistant and worked his way up to stints as Baltimore's defensive backs coach and linebackers coach over the next seven seasons.

In 2021, Macdonald left Baltimore to join Jim Harbaugh as Michigan's defensive coordinator, his first time as a coordinator. After the season, Macdonald rejoined the Ravens when they had a defensive coordinator vacancy after moving on from "Wink" Martindale.

Mike Macdonald's Ravens success

Last year under Macdonald, the Ravens allowed 16.5 points per game, totaled 60 sacks and forced 31 turnovers, all of which led the league. Baltimore also allowed just 301.4 yards per game, which was sixth-fewest, and its 26 total touchdowns allowed was the fewest in the league by five touchdowns.

By the end of his Baltimore tenure, Macdonald established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, making it no surprise that he secured a head coaching job in the offseason.

Mike Macdonald's coaching tree

Besides helping the Ravens to a 23-14 record in two seasons, Macdonald created a new coaching tree in the NFL. This season, four other teams besides the Seahawks employ a defensive coordinator who worked with Macdonald in recent history.

The Ravens promoted Zachary Orr to replace Macdonald, and the Dolphins and Titans hired Anthony Weaver and Dennard Wilson, respectively, from Baltimore's staff as their own defensive coordinators.

Additionally, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hired Jesse Minter, who replaced Macdonald in Michigan and runs a similar defense, to run Los Angeles' defense.

As the Macdonald defense makes its way through the NFL, Macdonald is hoping to prove himself as more than a defensive mind.