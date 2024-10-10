Open in App
    • Sporting News

    WNBA Finals free live streams 2024: How to watch Liberty vs. Lynx games without cable

    By Cate Schiller,

    2 days ago

    The top two seeds in the WNBA Playoffs have both secured their spots in the 2024 WNBA Finals.

    The Liberty and Lynx soared through the first round, beating Atlanta and Phoenix in two games, respectively. In the second round, the Liberty squashed the Aces' dreams of a three-peat, and the Lynx survived a five-game battle with a tough Sun squad.

    New York will attempt to capture the first title in franchise history after falling to Las Vegas in the 2023 WNBA Finals. Minnesota is chasing its fifth championship trophy after winning it all in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

    Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA Finals, including how to stream each game of the series.

    WNBA Finals free live streams 2024: How to watch Liberty vs. Lynx

    • TV channels: ABC, ESPN
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Every game of the 2024 WNBA Finals will be available to watch on either ABC or ESPN. Viewers can also stream games on Fubo , which is currently offering a free trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    WNBA Playoffs 2024: Updated schedule, results for every round of postseason games

    WNBA Finals

    (1) New York Liberty vs. (2) Minnesota Lynx

    Date Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream
    Oct. 10 Game 1 at New York 8 p.m. ESPN, Fubo
    Oct. 13 Game 2 at New York 3 p.m. ABC, Fubo
    Oct. 16 Game 3 at Minnesota 8 p.m. ESPN, Fubo
    Oct. 18 Game 4 at Minnesota* 8 p.m. ESPN, Fubo
    Oct. 20 Game 5 at New York* 8 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

    *if necessary

    Semifinals

    (1) New York Liberty vs. (4) Las Vegas Aces — New York wins 3-1

    Date Result
    Sept. 29 Liberty 87 , Aces 77
    Oct. 1 Liberty 88 , Aces 84
    Oct. 4 Aces 95 , Liberty 81
    Oct. 6 Liberty 76 , Aces 62

    (2) Minnesota Lynx vs. (3) Connecticut Sun — Minnesota wins 3-2

    Date Result
    Sept. 29 Sun 73 , Lynx 70
    Oct. 1 Lynx 77 , Sun 70
    Oct. 4 Lynx 90 , Sun 81
    Oct. 6 Sun 92 , Lynx 82
    Oct. 8 Lynx 88 , Sun 77

    First round

    (1) New York Liberty vs. (8) Atlanta Dream — New York wins 2-0

    Date Result
    Sept. 22 Liberty 83 , Dream 69
    Sept. 24 Liberty 91 , Dream 82

    (2) Minnesota Lynx vs. (7) Phoenix Mercury — Minnesota wins 2-0

    Date Result
    Sept. 22 Lynx 102 , Mercury 95
    Sept. 25 Lynx 101 , Mercury 88

    (3) Connecticut Sun vs. (6) Indiana Fever — Connecticut wins 2-0

    Date Result
    Sept. 22 Sun 93 , Fever 69
    Sept. 25 Sun 87 , Fever 81

    (4) Las Vegas Aces vs. (5) Seattle Storm — Las Vegas wins 2-0

    Date Result
    Sept. 22 Aces 78 , Storm 67
    Sept. 24 Aces 83 , Storm 76
