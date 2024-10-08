Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Women's UEFA Champions League fixtures 2024-25: Schedule of matches in group stage and knockout phase this season

    By Joe Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4gVT_0vyQGtmH00

    The group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League gets underway in October 2024 as the best 16 teams in Europe begin their quest for glory.

    Barcelona are the defending champions after winning last season's final, but stern competition will come this term from usual suspects Chelsea, Lyon and Wolfsburg, while Manchester City will hope to make an impact after qualifying for the first time since 2020/21.

    Unlike the men's competition , the women's UCL still follows a more traditional group-phase system before the knockout rounds begin with the quarterfinal stage next March. The final is scheduled for the latter part of May 2025.

    The Sporting News has all the key details on the schedule for the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League.

    MORE: How Barcelona won the 2024 Women's UCL final | Who has won the most WUCL titles?

    UEFA Women's Champions League schedule 2024-25

    Group stage

    All the below kickoff times are Central European Time (CET), which is six hours ahead of Eastern Time.

    Matchday One

    Tuesday, October 8

    • 6:45 p.m.: Lyon vs. Galatasaray
    • 6:45 p.m.: Roma vs. Wolfsburg
    • 9:00 p.m.: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid
    • 9:00 p.m.: Celtic vs. Twente

    Wednesday, October 9

    • 6:45 p.m.: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
    • 6:45 p.m.: Hammarby vs. St. Polten
    • 9:00 p.m.: Valerenga vs. Juventus
    • 9:00 p.m.: Manchester City vs. Barcelona

    Matchday Two

    Wednesday, October 16

    • 6:45 p.m.: Juventus vs. Bayern Munich
    • 6:45 p.m.: St. Polten vs. Manchester City
    • 9:00 p.m.: Arsenal vs. Valerenga
    • 9:00 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Hammarby

    Thursday, October 17

    • 6:45 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Celtic
    • 6:45 p.m.: Galatasaray vs. Roma
    • 9:00 p.m.: Twente vs. Chelsea
    • 9:00 p.m.: Wolfsburg vs. Lyon

    Matchday Three

    Tuesday, November 12

    • 6:45 p.m.: Juventus vs. Arsenal
    • 6:45 p.m.: Barcelona vs. St. Polten
    • 9:00 p.m.: Manchester City vs. Hammarby
    • 9:00 p.m.: Bayern Munich vs. Valerenga

    Wednesday, November 13

    • 6:45 p.m.: Galatasaray vs. Wolfsburg
    • 6:45 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Twente
    • 9:00 p.m.: Roma vs. Lyon
    • 9:00 p.m.: Celtic vs. Chelsea

    Matchday Four

    Wednesday, November 20

    • 6:45 p.m.: Wolfsburg vs. Galatasaray
    • 6:45 p.m.: Twente vs. Real Madrid
    • 9:00 p.m.: Chelsea vs. Celtic
    • 9:00 p.m.: Lyon vs. Roma

    Wednesday, November 21

    • 6:45 p.m.: Valerenga vs. Bayern Munich
    • 6:45 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Twente
    • 9:00 p.m.: Roma vs. Lyon
    • 9:00 p.m.: Celtic vs. Chelsea

    STREAM: Watch every match of the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE through DAZN .

    Matchday Five

    Wednesday, December 11

    • 6:45 p.m.: Galatasaray vs. Lyon
    • 6:45 p.m.: Wolfsburg vs. Roma
    • 9:00 p.m.: Chelsea vs. Twente
    • 9:00 p.m.: Celtic vs. Real Madrid

    Thursday, December 12

    • 6:45 p.m.: Bayern Munich vs. Juventus
    • 6:45 p.m.: Valerenga vs. Arsenal
    • 9:00 p.m.: Hammarby vs. Barcelona
    • 9:00 p.m.: Manchester City vs. St. Polten

    Matchday Six

    Tuesday, December 17

    • 6:45 p.m.: Twente vs. Celtic
    • 6:45 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
    • 9:00 p.m.: Lyon vs. Wolfsburg
    • 9:00 p.m.: Roma vs. Galatasaray

    Wednesday, December 18

    • 6:45 p.m.: St. Polten vs. Hammarby
    • 6:45 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Manchester City
    • 9:00 p.m.: Juventus vs. Valerenga
    • 9:00 p.m.: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

    Knockout phase:

    The draw for the quarterfinal and semifinal phases takes place on February 7, 2025 .

    • Quarterfinals: March 18-19, 2025 / March 26-27, 2025
    • Semifinals: April 19-20, 2025 / April 26-27, 2025
    • Final: May 24 or 25, 2025

    MORE: Players with most UCL titles | The most goals scored in UCL history

    Which teams are in the Women's UEFA Champions League 2024/25?

    Below are the four group of four teams for this season's Women's UEFA Champions League. The draw for this phase took place on September 27.

    Group A

    Team Country
    1. Galatasaray Turkey
    2. Lyon France
    3. Roma Italy
    4. Wolfsburg Germany

    Group B

    Team Country
    1. Celtic Scotland
    2. Chelsea England
    3. Real Madrid Spain
    4. Twente Netherlands

    Group C

    Team Country
    1. Arsenal England
    2. Bayern Munich Germany
    3. Juventus Italy
    4. Valerenga Norway

    Group D

    Team Country
    1. Barcelona Spain
    2. Hammarby Sweden
    3. Manchester City England
    4. St. Polten Austria

    How to watch Women's UEFA Champions League around the world

    Watch every match of the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE through DAZN .

