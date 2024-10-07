Detroit Lions predicted to land two-time Pro Bowler to beef up pass-rush

The Detroit Lions have seen their defense get off to an impressive start to the 2024 season, but defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's squad is still lacking in one very important department: the pass-rush.

Through four games, the Lions have just 11 sacks, tied for the ninth-fewest in the NFL. And, it's pretty much a one-man band, as Aidan Hutchinson has 6.5 of them. Making matters worse, the Lions lost Marcus Davenport, who was signed to give assistance to Hutchinson, to a season-ending injury .

With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department believes the Lions should make a play for New York Jets disgruntled pass-rusher, Haason Reddick.

This is a repeat from last week since Reddick still hasn't shown up in New York and Detroit still needs some help on the edge opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. In B/R's NFL Trade Block Big Board column , Kristopher Knox listed the pass-rusher as the No. 1 overall player and dove into why he'd be a good addition to the Lions. "Reddick would also be a logical trade target for the Lions, who recently lost edge-rusher Marcus Davenport to a biceps injury," Knox wrote. "Adding Reddick would give Detroit a high-end complement opposite Aidan Hutchinson and would help shore up a defense that showed some vulnerability against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

Reddick would certainly be a massive upgrade over what the Lions currently have opposite Hutchinson, but he'd also be an even better option than Davenport was.

Reddick has posted double-digit sacks in each of the last four years, including a career-high 16 in 2022. The two-time Pro Bowler will need to be extended before a trade can be completed, but the Lions have the funds and the motivation — they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders — to get something done.

At this point, nothing should be off the table for general manager Brad Holmes as he seeks to get this roster ready to make a run, and there are few more important positions a team can improve than at edge rusher.