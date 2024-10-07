Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Grading the Boston Red Sox outfielders after the 2024 season

    By Mike Masala,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFniF_0vxxLwjh00

    The Boston Red Sox fell short of their team goal of making the playoffs in 2024, as they were eliminated before the postseason for the third straight year.

    Boston's offense was streaky throughout the year, sometimes looking like one of the best in the league and sometimes looking like a Triple-A lineup.

    With the regular season behind us and playoff baseball still going on, now is a perfect time to look back at his past year and hand out some grades for different performances.

    Today, we'll look at the outfielders.

    Jarren Duran: A

    What Duran did for most of the 2024 season was remarkable, considering he was a fringe MLB player prior to the year.

    He appeared in 160 of 162 of Boston's games (missing two for suspension), hitting .285 with an .834 OPS, 48 doubles (most in the AL), 14 triples (most in the AL), 21 home runs, 75 RBIs and 34 stolen bases.

    On top of what Duran did at the plate, he also massively improved in the field, going from -6 defensive runs saved above average in 2023 to 23 in 2024.

    Tyler O'Neill: B

    Boston acquired O'Neill in the offseason, and he rewarded them with one of the best years of his career heading into free agency.

    O'Neill played in 113 games despite battling head and knee injuries as well as a leg infection. He hit .241 with an .847 OPS, 31 home runs and 61 RBIs.

    The two-time Gold Glove recipient didn't look his best in the field, but his offense more than made up for it.

    Wilyer Abreu: B-

    Abreu's first full year in the majors was a success. as he was a legitimate American League Rookie of the Year candidate.

    The 25-year-old appeared in 132 games in 2024, hitting .253 with  .781 OPS, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and eight stolen bases while being a Gold Glove candidate as well.

    Rob Refsnyder: B

    Refnsyder would have a much higher grade if we were grading on expectations scale because he was so much better than many thought he'd be as the team's fourth outfielder.

    The lefty killer hit .283 with an .830 OPS, 11 home runs and 40 RBIs, which was a big improvement from him down season in 2023.

    He was also a leader on a team that desperately needed one.

    Masataka Yoshida: C

    Boston refused to play Yoshida in the outfield in 2024 even though he wasn't as bad as many others they've played in the outfield in the past (see: Ramirez, Hanley).

    Through injuries, he played in 108 games as the team's designated hitter, hitting .280 with a .765 OPS, 10 home runs, 56 RBIs and two stolen bases.

    Unfortunately, the Red Sox will likely be looking to move him against this offseason, but a potential surgery could impact those plans.

    MORE RED SOX NEWS

    Xander Bogaerts shuts down David Ortiz-Shohei Ohtani comparison

    Boston’s president gives list of team’s needs for the offseason

    Grading Red Sox infielders after 2024 season

    Former Red Sox 1B sets franchise record with new team

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    can't shut me up
    1d ago
    O'Neil doesn't deserve a B. Give him a D- at best but more deserving of an F. He was not a wonderful outfielder and not a great hitter, either. Hit some homers but sucked in the clutch. Get rid of him and his paycheck!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Xander Bogaerts shuts down Shohei Ohtani-David Ortiz comparison
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Astros $36 million veteran predicted to leave after short stint
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Beloved Braves $20 million All-Star predicted to leave Atlanta
    Sporting News1 day ago
    The Most Quiet Zodiac Signs – 3 Who Keep Their Thoughts to Themselves
    Capital Chronicles1 day ago
    Ex-Cubs All-Star predicted to get traded after signing $87.5 million deal
    Sporting News2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Former Cavaliers fan-favorite, 7-foot-6 giant eyeing an NBA comeback
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Expected to Face Tough Times This October
    Cosmic Insights3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Ex-Man United ace suffers freak injury while washing dishes and ‘almost loses his thumb’
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Braves All-Star slugger projected to get $29 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS performance: Olympic gymnast shows off pommel horse skills with Episode 4 foxtrot
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    NFL insider says head coaching candidates want the Buffalo Bills job
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Bulls linked to Pelicans guard in potential trade: 'Rising offensive talent'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Blockbuster trade idea would send Dodgers $24 million star to Mariners
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton cancellation updates: Latest news on NFL, NHL, college football and more games impacted by storm
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers named possible trade suitor for embattled quarterback
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Orioles trade proposal swaps prospects for projected $130 million ace
    Sporting News2 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Cubs urged to sign projected $65 million All-Star as 'dream offseason move'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Robert Saleh's connections to Packers staff makes them a potential landing spot
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Former Tennessee Titans coach coming out of retirement to join Ravens
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Orioles projected $215 million star predicted to leave in free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Maxx Crosby gives brutally honest reaction to Davante Adams trade request
    Sporting News2 days ago
    4-player Dodgers trade proposal swaps Andy Pages and prospects for 2024 All-Star, ace
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy