Grading the Boston Red Sox outfielders after the 2024 season

The Boston Red Sox fell short of their team goal of making the playoffs in 2024, as they were eliminated before the postseason for the third straight year.

Boston's offense was streaky throughout the year, sometimes looking like one of the best in the league and sometimes looking like a Triple-A lineup.

With the regular season behind us and playoff baseball still going on, now is a perfect time to look back at his past year and hand out some grades for different performances.

Today, we'll look at the outfielders.

Jarren Duran: A

What Duran did for most of the 2024 season was remarkable, considering he was a fringe MLB player prior to the year.

He appeared in 160 of 162 of Boston's games (missing two for suspension), hitting .285 with an .834 OPS, 48 doubles (most in the AL), 14 triples (most in the AL), 21 home runs, 75 RBIs and 34 stolen bases.

On top of what Duran did at the plate, he also massively improved in the field, going from -6 defensive runs saved above average in 2023 to 23 in 2024.

Tyler O'Neill: B

Boston acquired O'Neill in the offseason, and he rewarded them with one of the best years of his career heading into free agency.

O'Neill played in 113 games despite battling head and knee injuries as well as a leg infection. He hit .241 with an .847 OPS, 31 home runs and 61 RBIs.

The two-time Gold Glove recipient didn't look his best in the field, but his offense more than made up for it.

Wilyer Abreu: B-

Abreu's first full year in the majors was a success. as he was a legitimate American League Rookie of the Year candidate.

The 25-year-old appeared in 132 games in 2024, hitting .253 with .781 OPS, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and eight stolen bases while being a Gold Glove candidate as well.

Rob Refsnyder: B

Refnsyder would have a much higher grade if we were grading on expectations scale because he was so much better than many thought he'd be as the team's fourth outfielder.

The lefty killer hit .283 with an .830 OPS, 11 home runs and 40 RBIs, which was a big improvement from him down season in 2023.

He was also a leader on a team that desperately needed one.

Masataka Yoshida: C

Boston refused to play Yoshida in the outfield in 2024 even though he wasn't as bad as many others they've played in the outfield in the past (see: Ramirez, Hanley).

Through injuries, he played in 108 games as the team's designated hitter, hitting .280 with a .765 OPS, 10 home runs, 56 RBIs and two stolen bases.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox will likely be looking to move him against this offseason, but a potential surgery could impact those plans.

