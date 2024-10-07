How to watch OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, time, TV channel, live stream

The NBA is back, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will open up the preseason with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at the Frost Bank Center. As they enter their fifth year under coach Mark Daigneault, there’s a buzz around this young, talented squad. With a taste of playoff action under their belts and some key offseason additions, the Thunder are set to be a force in the Western Conference this year.

Last year’s playoff run felt like just the beginning for Oklahoma City, and this season, they’re coming in stronger than ever. The additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein bring a new level of toughness and defensive grit to the team.

But let’s talk about the core. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a legitimate superstar, and if last season was any indication, he’s just getting started. With Chet Holmgren coming off his best season yet, and young talents like Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort continuing to develop, the Thunder have a roster that is young, deep, and loves to play together.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Monday, October 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel/Stream: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Oklahoma) NBA TV (National)

Live Stream: fuboTV

