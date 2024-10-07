Open in App
    • Sporting News

    How to watch OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, time, TV channel, live stream

    By Kilty Cleary,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJx5h_0vxwrjaP00

    The NBA is back, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will open up the preseason with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at the Frost Bank Center. As they enter their fifth year under coach Mark Daigneault, there’s a buzz around this young, talented squad. With a taste of playoff action under their belts and some key offseason additions, the Thunder are set to be a force in the Western Conference this year.

    Last year’s playoff run felt like just the beginning for Oklahoma City, and this season, they’re coming in stronger than ever. The additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein bring a new level of toughness and defensive grit to the team.

    But let’s talk about the core. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a legitimate superstar, and if last season was any indication, he’s just getting started. With Chet Holmgren coming off his best season yet, and young talents like Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort continuing to develop, the Thunder have a roster that is young, deep, and loves to play together.

    How to Watch the Thunder on TV:

    You can catch the Oklahoma City Thunder in action tonight on Bally Sports Oklahoma as they take on San Antonio Spurs. If you want to keep up with every Thunder game all season long, you can sign up for fuboTV to get access to Bally Sports Oklahoma and watch the Thunder locally in your area, no cable required. With fuboTV, you'll never miss a moment of the action, whether they're playing at home or on the road!

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

    • Date: Monday, October 7
    • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
    • Channel/Stream: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Oklahoma) NBA TV (National)
    • Live Stream: fuboTV ( Watch for Free )

    How to Watch the NBA and Oklahoma City Thunder All Year Long

    This 2024-25 NBA season, catch every moment, including all OKC Thunder games , with fuboTV! They’ve got you covered with ESPN, NBA TV, and a variety of regional sports channels so you can follow the Thunder and other teams all season long. From the big national matchups to local broadcasts, fuboTV gives you access to all the NBA action for the 2024-25 season, making it the ultimate destination for every basketball fan.

    WATCH: OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs on Bally Sports Oklahoma

