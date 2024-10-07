Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Raiders predicted to land former second-round pick as Davante Adams replacement

    By Dharya Sharma,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315kyP_0vxwrDXH00

    The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a disastrous week, as superstar wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and the team suffered an embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

    With Adams' departure from Las Vegas imminent, the Raiders may want to acquire another wide receiver. The team's passing attack has been subpar, at best, this season, and Luke Getsy's offense lacks quality depth in the position group.

    Though the free agency market is completely dried up, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department wants to see general manager Tom Telesco sign Chase Claypool.

    It's looking more and more likely that the Raiders could be willing to trade Davante Adams. The star receiver is even putting together a wishlist for the team's he'd like to play for if/when a deal happens. The problem for the Raiders is that they still have to compete this season and might eventually want to see what they have in Aidan O'Connell.

    To do that without Adams, they are going to have to do something to improve their receiver situation. The free-agent market is pretty barren, but adding Chase Claypool could be worth a shot. He's a redemption project that could work out and wouldn't cost much to sign.

    Claypool hasn't been productive in years, but taking a cheap flyer on the former Pittsburgh Steeler would be a savvy move by Telesco.

    The 26-year-old was once regarded as a future star for the Steelers after an impressive rookie season in 2020 but was traded to the Chicago Bears during the 2022 trade deadline after two consecutive disappointing seasons with Pittsburgh.

    After a short and tumultuous tenure with the Bears, Claypool has bounced around the league and is currently a free agent. Though the 2020 second-round pick's best playing days are behind him, Claypool could provide some special teams depth and experienced depth in the receivers room.

    The Raiders head back home to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. It's only October, but this weekend's matchup versus the 3-2 Steelers is a must-win game. Dropping to 2-4 is a hole most teams can never recover from.

    Hardtimes
    1d ago
    No matter who you get...We have No QBRaider Nation gets the same results every Year.
