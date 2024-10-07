Saints vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City over New Orleans for 5-0 start

A cross-conference matchup headlined "Monday Night Football" this week. The Saints traveled to KC where they faced the undefeated Chiefs for the first time since 2020.

The last time New Orleans played Kansas City, the Saints were led by future Hall of Famer Drew Brees in what would be his final season in the league. The game marked the first and only time Brees would face Patrick Mahomes, who went to his second consecutive Super Bowl that season, eventually losing to Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

Now, the quarterback is seeking his fifth championship appearance and fourth title overall. Of course, this is in addition to desiring a third consecutive Super Bowl win, something that has never been done. Fortunately, Mahomes & Co. are off to a wonderful start, notching their fifth win of the season over the Saints, 26-13.

The Chiefs were led by two familiar faces who returned to the team this season, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (seven catches, 130 yards) and RB Kareem Hunt (27 carries, 102 yards, TD). Neither player was with the team as of Aug. 25, showing just what kind of machine this Chiefs offense has become.

Kansas City held New Orleans to one score in the first half, a 43-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed that brought the score to 10-7, after a rushing touchdown by Kareem Hunt and a Harrison Butker field goal.

The kicker would hit two more through the uprights before the end of the second quarter to establish a commanding nine-point lead. Neither team put points on the board in the third, but an interception in the end zone by Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders set up an early fourth-quarter scoring drive for his team. It was the first career pick by the brother of Taylor Swift's backup dancer Kam Saunders , who was seen at the game along with the pop star on Monday.

After narrowing the deficit to three, the Saints allowed a touchdown just two minutes later and couldn't get back into the red zone for the rest of the game. In more bad news for New Orleans, their quarterback Derek Carr went out late in the fourth with what would eventually be called an oblique injury. He would not return.

A former division rival of the Chiefs, Carr faced Mahomes nine times during his 10 years with Oakland and Las Vegas. The Kansas City quarterback had the upper hand before Monday night, leading the series 8-1 with their last matchup in October 2022 coming down to the wire. The Chiefs won 30-29 at home after snuffing out a late fourth-quarter comeback by the Raiders.

On Monday, Carr and Mahomes played for the 10th time overall, and the Kansas City slinger reasserted his dominance, establishing his team as the second undefeated squad left in the NFL, alongside the Vikings.

Here's everything to know about Saints vs. Chiefs, including live scores, updates, and highlights from the NFL "Monday Night Football" game.

Chiefs vs. Saints score

Team 1 2 3 4 F Saints 0 7 0 6 13 Chiefs 7 9 0 10 26

Who won the Chiefs vs. Saints game?

(All times Eastern)

Fourth quarter

11:18 p.m. — Mahomes kneels this one out and the Chiefs will move to 5-0, one of two remaining undefeated teams alongside the Minnesota Vikings. New Orleans now stares at 2-3 and a tough road back into the NFC South race.

11:16 p.m. — Haener throws two incompletions in a row, one to Kamara and the next to Olave, turning it over on downs to the Chiefs at the Saints 48 with 1:47 to go.

11:14 p.m. — Haener finds Kamara for a six yard gain and a first down at their own 46, then the QB throws an incompletion short up the middle under pressure by Karlaftis. He then scrambles again for two yards and it's third down once again at the two minute warning.

11:13 p.m. — Haener scrambles out of pressure and tries to hit Olave deep downfield. He is definitely interfered with by Cook, but the refs do not throw a flag and the Saints face second down. The QB himself takes it for nine on the next play to bring up third-and-one.

11:12 p.m. — Butker's kick goes through the end zone for a touchback, and Haener's first pass is incomplete for Kamara. His second try is caught by Johnson for an 11 yard gain to the Saints 31 for a first down.

Chiefs 26, Saints 13

11:10 p.m. — FIELD GOAL CHIEFS! Butker hits his fourth field goal of the night from 38 to increase the lead to 13 with 3:03 to go. Jake Haener is the Saints backup QB and will replace Carr on the next drive.

11:08 p.m. — Mahomes is sacked by Bresee for a loss of four before Hunt powers forward for five, but it's not enough to overcome third-and-long. The Saints take a timeout with Kansas City on their 20.

11:06 p.m. — Hunt takes another handoff for three yards to the Saints 12, bringing up second-and-seven. The RB gets one more carry, this time for two, but Humphrey and Wiley are both called for offensive holding. That sets the Chiefs back to the 21 with second-and-long.

11:04 p.m. — Hunt takes a carry for four yards before Mahomes finds Hardman at the line of scrimmage, and the RB powers forward to the 15 before he's taken down inbounds to keep the clock running. In other news, Carr is questionable with an oblique injury.

11 p.m. — The call is overturned with a clear angle of Mahomes reaching over the marker before his knee touches out of bounds. Kansas City will retain possession at the Saints 34 with a fresh set of downs.

10:58 p.m. — As Hunt's next carry negates his last, Mahomes scrambles on third-and-nine for eight yards to the Saints 35 for what is initially called fourth-and-one. Reid challenges the call, his first of the year. Meanwhile, Carr heads into the locker room with an undisclosed injury in a shocking turn of events for New Orleans.

10:56 p.m. — Hunt takes the first carry of the drive for a yard before Mahomes finds Smith-Schuster again—his seventh reception—for a 13 yard gain into Saints territory. Hunt takes another carry for five more and a first down.

10:53 p.m. — Carr looks deep down the right sideline for Tipton, who lets it slip just through his hands. The Chiefs make the stop and regain possession at their own 42 with 9:32 remaining.

10:52 p.m. — Kamara makes a run and a catch for a total of two yards to set up third-and-eight at the Kansas City 41. Carr passes to Shaheed who can't pull it in, and the Saints face fourth down before calling their second timeout with 9:38 to go.

10:50 p.m. — Carr passes deep to Olave at the Kansas City 28 where he is pushed out of bounds for a 30 yard gain. Wharton puts his hand in a Saints player's face and is called for unnecessary roughness, negating a false start on the other side.

10:47 p.m. — Arrowhead erupts in cheers as the Royals win in New York over the Yankees 4-1, evening the ALDS series at one heading back to Kansas City. Meanwhile, Butker boots it for a touchback and Olave and Johnson combine for two catches, 12 yards and a first down.

Chiefs 23, Saints 13

10:43 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS! Hunt takes a carry left for five yards, and Granderson is called for defensive holding on the play. Kansas City moves forward to the three, and Kelce receives a direct snap which he hands off to Worthy for the score. Butker hits the XP and the Chiefs strike right back.

Worthy also gave the touchdown ball to his mother after the play in a wholesome celebration.

10:42 p.m. — Mahomes first pass of the drive goes to Smith-Schuster on a slant, who powers forward for a 50 yard gain all the way to the Saints 14. Hunt takes the next carry up the middle for two to bring up second-and-eight.

10:40 p.m. — Grupe's kick goes to the Kansas City seven, where Steel receives it and is pushed out of bounds at the 32. Hunt gets the first handoff of the drive and pushes forward for four yards

Chiefs 16, Saints 13

10:36 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN SAINTS ! New Orleans is right back in it with a six yard touchdown pass to Moreau, who makes it a one score game once again with just over 14 minutes to go in regulation. Grupe, however, misses the extra point to keep the margin at three.

10:35 p.m. — The Saints first trip inside the red zone this game begins with another Kamara run for three yards to the six.

End of third quarter: Chiefs 16, Saints 7

10:32 p.m. — Kamara gets a first down as the clock ticks down to end the quarter, making a catch for a 14 yard gain inside the 10. The Saints will begin the final frame with first-and-goal from the New Orleans nine.

10:30 p.m. — The Chiefs Jones' is called offsides after Kamara makes a four yard run to the Kansas City 23. Carr's next pass is incomplete into the ground to bring up second down with six seconds in the frame.

10:28 p.m. — New Orleans uses its first timeout with 22 seconds left in the quarter on third-and-one after Carr can't complete a pass.

10:27 p.m. — Carr's first pass goes to Shaheed for seven yards before he finds the WR again for 21 more, all the way to the Chiefs 37. Kamara makes the next catch for nine more yards to set up second-and-one.

10:25 p.m. — INTERCEPTION! Saunders makes his first career pick off Mahomes in the end zone as the ball deflects off Smith-Schuster's hands. He runs it back all the way across the 35—notably, Saunders brother Kam is a backup dancer for Swift and is also in attendance at tonight's game. Saunders also played for the Chiefs before moving to New Orleans.

10:22 p.m. — Kelce is stuffed at the two after a three yard pass from Mahomes and Kansas City takes a timeout with 1:54 to go in the third.

10:20 p.m. — Mahomes shovels a pass to Worthy who pushes forward for two yards, then the QB passes again to Hardman to his left before the RB bullies his way to the market for a first down at the five.

10:18 p.m. — Mahomes airs it out from his own half to Worthy deep into Saints territory, and the WR is interfered with by Adebo, drawing a flag. Lattimore is also called for holding, and Kansas City gets possession at the Saints 15.

10:16 p.m. — Worthy makes a short catch for five yards before Hunt takes it to the 37 for four to bring up third-and-one after much protest from the RB. Steele avenges his teammate with a two yard run for a fresh set of downs at the Chiefs 39.

10:15 p.m. — Mahomes first pass of the drive goes short to Hardman for five yards before Hunt takes a handoff for seven and a first down.

10:12 p.m. — Unfortunately, Carr is taken down on the ensuing play for an eight yard loss and sack by Wharton, resulting in a punt after having been forced out of field goal range. Hayball boots it to the 10 and Hardman goes out at the 16 for a six yard return.

10:10 p.m. — Kamara takes another carry for three yards and then Carr misses Shaheed deep down the right hand side to bring up third-and-seven. Tipton makes a seven yard catch for a first down at the Chiefs 38, but Olave is called for an illegal shift and Kansas City moves back to the 50.

10:07 p.m. — Kamara takes two straight carries for a total of four yards before Carr find Moreau at the Chiefs 48 for a first down.

10:05 p.m. — Butker's 51 yard try is no good, and the margin stays at nine with 10:14 remaining in the quarter. The Saints get the ball back at their own 41 with good field position.

10:04 p.m. — Mahomes gets rid of it as he's taken down to set up third down before he misses Worthy deep in the end zone. The WR was looking for a flag on Adebo, but there is none, and the Chiefs will turn again to Butker.

10:02 p.m. — Mahomes' first pass of the half goes to Gray for a 15 yard gain to the 33. Hunt gets the next handoff but he is brought down by Bresee before he can cross the line of scrimmage.

10 p.m. — Grupe's kick is returned by Steele to the Kansas City 29 before Hunt takes three carries for 13 total yards and a first down. Steele gets the next two handoffs for 11 yards and another fresh set of downs at the Saints 47.

Halftime: Chiefs 16, Saints 7

9:45 p.m. — Butker boots it into the end zone and Shaheed brings it out with hopes of a touchdown return before halftime, but he's run out of bounds as time winds down. Kansas City ends the half with a comfortable lead but not without adversity, but the Saints offense has been anemic at best, accumulating only five first downs and just one scoring drive through 30 minutes.

9:43 p.m. — FIELD GOAL CHIEFS! Mahomes can't find anyone on third down either, marking the third red zone stop by the Saints defense in a row. Nevertheless, Butker comes on again to extend the lead to nine with six seconds to go.

9:42 p.m. — Kelce makes yet another reception for eight yards, bringing Kansas City to the nine. Mahomes throws it away after he's chased on the next play to set up third-and-one with 21 seconds remaining.

9:40 p.m. — Mahomes misses Worthy again, but he hits Smith-Schuster for a second time, who gets the team to the New Orleans 18 with 27 seconds to go and a first down.

9:38 p.m. — Hayball punts it deep to Hardman at the Kansas City 30, and he returns it for six more yards. Mahomes' first pass of the drive is incomplete to Worthy, but he redeems himself the next play with a 31 yard dart to Smith-Schuster that gets the Chiefs into Saints territory.

9:36 p.m. — Kamara is bullied in the backfield by Bolton for a loss of three, and the Saints go three-and-out before Kansas City takes its second timeout with 1:10 to go. The New Orleans drive lasted only 20 seconds.

9:35 p.m. — Carr throws a pass short to Johnson at the line of scrimmage, and he's taken down after a gain of three to set up third-and-seven.

9:33 p.m. — Butker's kick goes into the end zone to Williams, who elects to return it all the way to the Saints 22 after barely keeping his knee from touching the ground. Carr's first pass is incomplete to Tipton, who makes the catch out of bounds deep down the left sideline.

Chiefs 13, Saints 7

9:30 p.m. — FIELD GOAL CHIEFS! Mahomes finds Perine for a nine yard gain, but he is unable to get the first down. That sets up 34-yard field goal for Butker after the Saints third timeout, and he hits it to extend Kansas City's lead to six with 1:32 to go in the half.

9:28 p.m. — Mahomes is taken down by Young after the break to bring up third-and-long, and the Saints call a timeout with 1:41 on the clock.

9:25 p.m. — Remarkably, after being set back at third-and-34, Hunt runs it forward on fourth-and-two for the first down to the New Orleans 21. He takes it again for two more yards before the clock winds down to the two minute warning, Chiefs up 10-7.

9:24 p.m. — Mahomes runs it himself for a gain of 12, then he passes it off to Kelce with 22 yards remaining before the marker. Kelce takes it for five yards then laterals it to Perine, who takes it for 15 himself before he's taken down just short of the first down.

9:22 p.m. — Steele fumbles a handoff behind the line of scrimmage for a 10 yard loss as Worthy jumps on top of it. On second-and-long, Smith draws a holding penalty and pushes Kansas City back even further to their own 44.

9:20 p.m. — Hunt powers forward for three yards as Morris re-enters the game, and Mahomes then finds Kelce for eight yards and another first down at the Saints 32. The tight end is already nearing his season high and it's only the second quarter.

9:17 p.m. — Worthy comes up big for the Chiefs with an 18 yard play off the pass by Mahomes, all the way into Saints territory before an injury timeout as New Orleans' Harris was down after the play.

9:15 p.m. — Mahomes comes out of the break with an incompletion before scrambling for seven yards and a first down at the Chiefs 31. He then finds Smith-Schuster who powers forward to the 39 to bring up second-and-two.

9:10 p.m. — Grupe's kick is returned by Moore, who drops it and immediately recovers it, before returning it to the 20. Hunt takes Mahomes' first handoff for four yards, but OL Morris was injured during the play, pausing the game.

Chiefs 10, Saints 7

9:08 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN! The WR makes another huge reception, extending into the end zone and making the catch for a 43-yard score. The Saints are back within three with 8:36 remaining in the half after Grupe hits the XP.

9:06 p.m. — Shaheed finally makes a reception, gaining 15 up the middle for another fresh set of downs in Chiefs territory. Kamara takes it for another one yard run to the 43.

9:05 p.m. — Carr passes again, this time to Kamara for a 10 yard gain and first down. Then, the RB takes a carry for one yard to the Saints 41 with second-and-nine to go.

9:02 p.m. — Butker's punt is returned by Williams to the 26, and the RB takes Carr's first carry for no gain to bring up second down. Then, the QB finds Johnson short left for four yards to the 30.

Chiefs 10, Saints 0

9 p.m. — FIELD GOAL CHIEFS! Butker adds to Kansas City's lead from 26 yards out with 12:39 remaining in the half. Kelce leads all receivers with 45 yards in the air on five receptions, while Hunt is top in rushing, notching 41 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.

8:59 p.m. — Now facing second-and-long, Mahomes finds Kelce for a gain of 10 to the eight before the QB misses Perine in the end zone after a lengthy scramble in and around the pocket to bring up fourth down.

8:57 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN CALLED BACK FOR K.C.! Hardman makes his first catch of the game for a gain of five, bringing up second-and-five at the eight. Then, Mahomes finds Gray for the score, but it is nullified by a holding called on Taylor. Notably, Taylor is the most penalized player in the league with his second flag on the night.

8:55 p.m. — The Chiefs begin the second just outside the red zone up by a score. So far, Mahomes is six-of-eight passing with 55 yards on the night. He adds to that total with a short pass to Hunt, who gains yardage all the way to the Saints 13.

End of first quarter: Chiefs 7, Saints 0

8:53 p.m. — Hunt takes the final carry of the quarter as time expires for eight himself to set up second-and-two at the 28 for the second frame.

8:50 p.m. — Steele takes his first handoff of the night for eight yards the next play before Kelce makes another reception for four more and a first down at the 36.

8:48 p.m. — Mahomes gives it to Hunt who is pushed out of bounds after a seven yard gain with 2:26 left in the quarter. Fortson then makes a catch at the sideline near the marker for a first down at the Saints 48.

8:45 p.m. — Carr overthrows Shaheed again, who appeals for a pass interference, but there is no flag on the play. It's fourth down once again and Hayball punts it away to the Kansas City 27 toward Hardman. He runs it to the 40 where Mahomes will start the drive.

8:43 p.m. — The Saints are penalized again, this time a false start on Fuaga, before Kamara finally gets a handoff for a gain of two to their own 20. On second-and-long, Carr can't find Shaheed to bring up third down.

8:40 p.m. — The QB can't get the first and misses Kelce, forcing the Chiefs' first punt of the game. During the return, however, there is a holding called on New Orleans which sets the Saints back 10 at the start of their drive. Shaheed runs it to the 35 but Carr will get it at the 23.

8:38 p.m. — Mahomes throws his first incompletion intended for Hunt before the RB gets the next handoff for a three yard gain. Then, Taylor false starts for Kansas City on third-and-seven to send the Chiefs back five for third-and-long at their own 21.

8:35 p.m. — Kansas City forces a three-and-out and Hayball punts it 49 yards to Hardman, who ran it back to the Chiefs 23 before a media timeout.

8:33 p.m. — Kamara gets the first handoff of the drive and breaks a tackle for a three yard gain. Carr overthrows Tipton way deep in Chiefs territory the next play to set up third-and-seven, then Tipton makes a catch before Conner downs him before the marker.

8:31 p.m. — Butker boots it for a touchback and the Saints will get it once again at their own 30.

Chiefs 7, Saints 0

8:30 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS! Cook's interception results in a score, as Hunt runs it in from five yards out for six. Butker nails the extra point and Kansas City goes up 7-0 at home with 6:34 to go in the quarter.

8:28 p.m. — Hunt powers forward for the first down with an eight-yard run, then Mahomes gets the Chiefs within striking range with a pass to Gray around the 10, who takes it to the five for first-and-goal.

8:27 p.m. — Kelce makes another grab, wide open in the middle of the field for a 21 yard gain. Mahomes is feeling the connection with his tight end tonight and goes for him again on the next play for a six-yard gain to the Saints 34.

8:25 p.m. — Mahomes give Hunt another two snaps and he moves the Chiefs up seven yards to set up third-and-three at the 41. Then, the QB finds Kelce up the middle for a first down, the tight end's first catch of the game.

8:23 p.m. — Hunt takes the first handoff from Mahomes for three yards. Then, the quarterback scrambles left out of the pocket before he is pushed out of bounds beyond the marker for a first down at the 34.

8:21 p.m. — INTERCEPTION! Carr attempts to float one deep for Shaheed, but Cook is able to bring it in. He was ruled down by contact eventually, but not before he attempted to run it all the way back for a touchdown. Nevertheless, Kansas City gets the ball at their own 22.

8:20 p.m. — Williams comes in to give Kamara a break and takes another carry for nine before Carr passes a ball short to Olave for the first down and more to the Chiefs 43.

8:17 p.m. — Carr's first pass goes short right to Johnson for a seven yard gain to the 37. Then, Kamara takes two carries back-to-back for a combined 11 yards, the second run going for the first down on third-and-one to the Saints 48.

8:15 p.m. — The Saints won the toss and chose to receive the ball to open the night. Harrison Butker boots it through the end zone for a touchback and the game is underway with New Orleans at their own 30.

Pregame

8 p.m. — With 15 minutes until kickoff, it's worth mentioning another Kansas City franchise is playing tonight with much more at stake than the Chiefs. The Royals face the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS , which is live now on TBS and truTV. New York won Game 1 by a narrow 6-5 margin thanks to a seventh inning RBI by Alex Verdugo. Kansas City looks to even the series at one-all before coming back home for Game 3.

7:45 p.m. — And she has arrived indeed, for the first time since Week 2. Swift is in the building and will likely be taking her seat beside Brittany Mahomes in one of the Arrowhead Stadium boxes.

7:30 p.m. — Taylor Swift is reportedly attending tonight's Chiefs game for the first time in two weeks, per boyfriend and tight end Travis Kelce. The Sporting News will have live updates on the pop-star's whereabouts throughout tonight's game.

7:15 p.m. — Just over an hour before kickoff, more details emerged about Rice's injury. Though he is expected to miss the rest of the season after reparative LCL surgery, there is optimism in regards to his timeline. Rice is scheduled for surgery Tuesday, where it will be determined whether his ACL needs reconstructing as well. Early reports indicate that outcome is unlikely, pointing toward a healthy 2025 return.

7 p.m. — Kansas City follows with its own injury report and will notably be without RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire who was listed as doubtful due to an illness heading into tonight. The biggest inactives for the Chiefs are on the IR, however, with WRs Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown as well as RB Isiah Pacheco sidelined.

6:55 p.m. — New Orleans has announced its inactive players for tonight. The Saints are still missing two-thirds of their IOL—G Cesar Ruiz will miss his second game in a row—as well as LBs Pete Werner and Willie Gay, but they get back LB Demario Davis.

6:45 p.m. — The undefeated Chiefs are five-point favorites on average over the 2-2 Saints, who are coming off two straight losses of a combined five points to the Eagles and Falcons.

6:30 p.m. — Just under two hours from kickoff in Kansas City, both teams are arriving at Arrowhead stadium. Tonight's forecast features lows in the upper 40s, but the temperature around game time should hover around 65. There is expected to be little to no wind with a 10% chance of rain.

Chiefs vs. Saints start time

Date: Monday, Oct. 7

Monday, Oct. 7 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday's game between the Saints and Chiefs is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. local time) from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Saints on today?

Saints vs. Chiefs will be broadcast nationally in the U.S. on ESPN and in Canada on TSN and RDS. Live streaming is accessible for American users on ESPN+ and Fubo , which offers a free trial so you can try before you buy. Canadian viewers can stream on DAZN .