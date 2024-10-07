Open in App
    • Sporting News

    FanDuel promo + Saints vs. Chiefs odds & NFL expert picks for MNF: Bet $5 to win $300 in bonus bets

    By Kris Johnson,

    1 days ago

    The Saints and Chiefs close out NFL Week 5 on Monday Night Football, and you can use our FanDuel promo to score $300 in bonus bets just by winning a $5 wager on tonight's game.

    We'll also provide betting analysis and expert picks from our friends at The Lines. Use our FanDuel promo link now to "Bet $5, Win $300" in bonus bets from one of the best NFL betting sites .

    FanDuel promo + Saints vs. Chiefs MNF odds

    Here are live MNF odds at FanDuel :

    Bet MNF at FanDuel : Bet $5 to win $300 in bonus bets

    MNF betting analysis & expert picks for Saints vs. Chiefs

    We've asked Mo Nuwwarah of The Lines to give us his best anytime TD scorer picks for Saints vs. Chiefs on MNF. Kansas City is without Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice, who are usually good bets to find the end zone. So where should we turn?

    Chiefs TE Noah Gray

    Nuwwarah notes that the injuries force the Chiefs to use a heavy dose of multiple TE sets.

    Here's Mo: "Enter Noah Gray, a veteran who knows the offense and has contributed pretty regularly over the past few years. He’s actually already fourth on the team in targets, now third among healthy players." It should be noted that LB Demario Davis is back in the Saints' lineup after missing last week's game due to injury.

    Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

    Shaheed leads the Saints in targets (25), red-zone targets (5) and TD catches (2). Here's Mo: "KC has allowed the 11th-most yards per reception, and the DBs outside of Trent McDuffie have been suspect. With McDuffie likely to see as much time as possible on Chris Olave, that could open up more favorable matchups for Shaheed."

    FanDuel promo for MNF: Bet $5, Win $300 in bonus bets

    Our FanDuel promo link unlocks a tremendous offer for new customers: $300 in bonus bets if you hit your first $5 bet.

    Here's how to claim the promo:

    • Visit FanDuel Sportsbook using this link .
    • Click "join" and select the state you're in.
    • Enter the information requested, including email, a username and password.
    • Deposit $10 or more using a method of your choice, such as online banking, Apple Pay, Venmo or PayPal.
    • Place a bet of $5 or more.

    If you win your first bet, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets.

    You can use that $300 in house money to bet on other NFL games. Just be sure to use your bonus bets within seven days from the time they are received!

