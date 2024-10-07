Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? 76ers vs. New Zealand injury report

    By Anthony Pasciolla,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAlnX_0vxupTU300

    The Philadelphia 76ers are making their preseason debut on Monday evening against the New Zealand Breakers, but it will come without their two biggest names.

    Center Joel Embiid and forward Paul George are both out tonight while the rest of the roster (including Tyrese Maxey) is expected to play, according to coach Nick Nurse. There's no sense in playing Embiid this early in the preseason, as all parties are expressing a heavy emphasis on keeping him healthy for when it matters most.

    Embiid appeared in just 39 games last season before a Round 1 postseason exit against the New York Knicks. The goal with the Sixers' improved lineup is to keep him as fresh as possible.

    "I'm not where I want to be," Embiid said at training camp . "[My] focus is on whatever it takes to get to that stage and be healthy. I believe with the guys that we have and what I can bring to the table, we’ll have a pretty good chance."

    As for George, he made it clear his debut date was unclear as he focuses on the regular season. Playing against a non-NBA team seems a bit unnecessary, meaning Friday's clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves is a more likely first appearance.

    Here is the rest of the 76ers' preseason schedule:

    Oct. 11: 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    Oct. 12: 76ers at Boston Celtics

    Oct. 14: 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

    Oct. 16: 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

    Oct. 18: 76ers at Orlando Magic

    MORE 76ERS NEWS

    NBA fans rip 76ers star for alleged disrespect toward Russell Westbrook

    Joel Embiid reacts to dramatic ending of Phillies vs. Mets

    Nick Nurse reveals 1 76ers player looks like a 'new guy'

