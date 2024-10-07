Dancing with the Stars live results: Updated scores for Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard and more from 2024 DWTS Episodes 3-4

After a week off, Dancing with the Stars is back.

The show didn't air last week due to the Vice Presidential debate, but fans of the show will rejoice in knowing that means that there will be two episodes this week. Plus, for what it is worth, we can feel seen as Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz did say, "Thank you to all of you if you’re still up and the folks who missed Dancing with the Stars. I appreciate it.”

The DWTS week begins on a rare Monday episode. It will still air in the normal 8 p.m. ET time slot and will be on ABC and Disney+. The show will then continue on Tuesday night — same time, same place.

Monday's theme for the night is "Soul Train" while Tuesday is "Hair Metal music." The vibes will be immaculate on Monday night, while we should be on the lookout for cool costumes and wigs on Tuesday.

Nearly two weeks removed from the last episode, a recap of the action from Episode 2 is included below. Then, you can check this article for updates during Monday and Tuesday's episodes as we update the judges' scores and any elimination.

Dancing with the Stars results tonight

Scores are listed in the order in which competitors performed.

Gene Simmons was a guest judge for Tuesday's episode, with the scores out of 40.

Contestant Name Judges' Score Joey Graziadei 36 Phaedra Parks 26 Jenn Trann 31 Ilona Maher 26 Eric Roberts 22 Dwight Howard 29 Stephen Nedoroscik 32 Brooks Nader 33 Chandler Kinney 33 Reginald VelJohnson 21 Danny Amendola 30

Dancing with the Stars results from Episode 3

With guest judge Rosie Perez in attendance, the scores were out of 40 on Monday night.

Contestant Name Judges' Score Phaedra Parks 30 Ilona Maher 30 Eric Roberts 24 Stephen Nedoroscik 30 Brooks Nader 28 Joey Graziadei 34 Dwight Howard 23 Danny Amendola 30 Reginald VelJohnson 21 Jenn Trann 31 Chandler Kinney 36

Dancing with the Stars results from Episode 2

Episode 2 brought the second dance for the competitors and the first eliminations. We finally got to see the power and weight of the audience vote.

Even though Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling weren't the lowest-scoring dancers, they both were chopped. This means that we won't get to see how Delvey would bedazzle her ankle monitor accessory to match this week's outfit.

There is also growing speculation that Brooks Nader has started dating her trainer/partner Gleb Savchenko. They appeared flirty on screen, but then TMZ released a video of them kissing backstage! When fans see what song they're dancing to in Episode 3, the hashtag #DWTS will explode.

Contestant Name Judges' Score Jenn Trann 19 Eric Roberts 15 Danny Amendola 21 Anna Delvey 17 Chandler Kinney 24 Reginald VelJohnson 15 Stephen Nedoroscik 22 Joey Graziadei 22 Phaedra Parks 21 Tori Spelling 19 Dwight Howard 22 Brooks Nader 20 Ilona Maher 21

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?

Episode 2 brought the first eliminations. When the dust settled and the audience votes were tallied, Tori Spelling and Anna Delvey were eliminated.

In Tuesday's Episode 4, Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts were eliminated. Monday night's episode was pre-recorded, so there were not any eliminations on Monday.

Other than her bedazzled ankle monitor, Delvey will always have a place in DWTS history if not for this unique send-off. Seconds after Spelling gushed over the opportunity, Delvey brought the house down — and not in a good way.

How does Dancing with the Stars scoring work?

The show's scoring is divided into two categories: judges and audience. During the episode, the three judges each give the dancers a score from 1 to 10.

This season, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli return as judges. Before the audience votes, the judges give the dancers a maximum of 30 points.

This is where the scoring can get confusing. It isn't exactly the number of points a dance gets, but how that number relates to the total number of votes the judges gave out. Let's say the judges give out 100 points throughout the round; dancer A gets 10, and dancer B gets 20. Before audience votes are tallied, dancer A will have 10 percent of the judge's vote and dancer B will have 20 percent.

Let's say dancer A got 35 percent of the public vote, while dancer B only got 5 percent. Dancer A's final score would be 45 percent of the vote, and dancer B would have gotten 40 percent. In this example, dancer A would move on, and dancer B would be eliminated.

Scoring is the percentage of the judges' votes added to the percentage of the audience's votes for a total score.

How to vote for Dancing with the Stars

You can cast your vote for your favorite dancers either through ABC's website or text messages. A number will pop up on the screen during the broadcast, and you can text the dancer's first name to that number to register a vote.

Usually, you are limited to casting up to five votes or the number of contestants remaining, whichever is higher. This year, you get 10 votes per couple, per voting method.

Voting is only live during the original DTWS broadcast in the ET/CT slot.