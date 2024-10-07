Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Dancing with the Stars live results: Updated scores for Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard and more from 2024 DWTS Episodes 3-4

    By Teddy Ricketson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQPMg_0vxupCiw00

    After a week off, Dancing with the Stars is back.

    The show didn't air last week due to the Vice Presidential debate, but fans of the show will rejoice in knowing that means that there will be two episodes this week. Plus, for what it is worth, we can feel seen as Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz did say, "Thank you to all of you if you’re still up and the folks who missed Dancing with the Stars. I appreciate it.”

    The DWTS week begins on a rare Monday episode. It will still air in the normal 8 p.m. ET time slot and will be on ABC and Disney+. The show will then continue on Tuesday night — same time, same place.

    Monday's theme for the night is "Soul Train" while Tuesday is "Hair Metal music." The vibes will be immaculate on Monday night, while we should be on the lookout for cool costumes and wigs on Tuesday.

    Nearly two weeks removed from the last episode, a recap of the action from Episode 2 is included below. Then, you can check this article for updates during Monday and Tuesday's episodes as we update the judges' scores and any elimination.

    WATCH: Stream Dancing with the Stars with Fubo

    Dancing with the Stars results tonight

    Scores are listed in the order in which competitors performed.

    Gene Simmons was a guest judge for Tuesday's episode, with the scores out of 40.

    Contestant Name Judges' Score
    Joey Graziadei 36
    Phaedra Parks 26
    Jenn Trann 31
    Ilona Maher 26
    Eric Roberts 22
    Dwight Howard 29
    Stephen Nedoroscik 32
    Brooks Nader 33
    Chandler Kinney 33
    Reginald VelJohnson 21
    Danny Amendola 30

    Dancing with the Stars results from Episode 3

    With guest judge Rosie Perez in attendance, the scores were out of 40 on Monday night.

    Contestant Name Judges' Score
    Phaedra Parks 30
    Ilona Maher 30
    Eric Roberts 24
    Stephen Nedoroscik 30
    Brooks Nader 28
    Joey Graziadei 34
    Dwight Howard 23
    Danny Amendola 30
    Reginald VelJohnson 21
    Jenn Trann 31
    Chandler Kinney 36

    Dancing with the Stars results from Episode 2

    Episode 2 brought the second dance for the competitors and the first eliminations. We finally got to see the power and weight of the audience vote.

    Even though Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling weren't the lowest-scoring dancers, they both were chopped. This means that we won't get to see how Delvey would bedazzle her ankle monitor accessory to match this week's outfit.

    There is also growing speculation that Brooks Nader has started dating her trainer/partner Gleb Savchenko. They appeared flirty on screen, but then TMZ released a video of them kissing backstage! When fans see what song they're dancing to in Episode 3, the hashtag #DWTS will explode.

    Contestant Name Judges' Score
    Jenn Trann 19
    Eric Roberts 15
    Danny Amendola 21
    Anna Delvey 17
    Chandler Kinney 24
    Reginald VelJohnson 15
    Stephen Nedoroscik 22
    Joey Graziadei 22
    Phaedra Parks 21
    Tori Spelling 19
    Dwight Howard 22
    Brooks Nader 20
    Ilona Maher 21

    MORE: Full TV schedule for 'Dancing With the Stars' next episodes

    Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?

    Episode 2 brought the first eliminations. When the dust settled and the audience votes were tallied, Tori Spelling and Anna Delvey were eliminated.

    In Tuesday's Episode 4, Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts were eliminated. Monday night's episode was pre-recorded, so there were not any eliminations on Monday.

    Other than her bedazzled ankle monitor, Delvey will always have a place in DWTS history if not for this unique send-off. Seconds after Spelling gushed over the opportunity, Delvey brought the house down — and not in a good way.

    MORE: Stephen Nedoroscik wows with 'Superman' performance on DWTS

    How does Dancing with the Stars scoring work?

    The show's scoring is divided into two categories: judges and audience. During the episode, the three judges each give the dancers a score from 1 to 10.

    This season, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli return as judges. Before the audience votes, the judges give the dancers a maximum of 30 points.

    This is where the scoring can get confusing. It isn't exactly the number of points a dance gets, but how that number relates to the total number of votes the judges gave out. Let's say the judges give out 100 points throughout the round; dancer A gets 10, and dancer B gets 20. Before audience votes are tallied, dancer A will have 10 percent of the judge's vote and dancer B will have 20 percent.

    Let's say dancer A got 35 percent of the public vote, while dancer B only got 5 percent. Dancer A's final score would be 45 percent of the vote, and dancer B would have gotten 40 percent. In this example, dancer A would move on, and dancer B would be eliminated.

    Scoring is the percentage of the judges' votes added to the percentage of the audience's votes for a total score.

    MORE: How Danny Amendola performed on 'Dancing with the Stars' Week 2

    How to vote for Dancing with the Stars

    You can cast your vote for your favorite dancers either through ABC's website or text messages. A number will pop up on the screen during the broadcast, and you can text the dancer's first name to that number to register a vote.

    Usually, you are limited to casting up to five votes or the number of contestants remaining, whichever is higher. This year, you get 10 votes per couple, per voting method.

    Voting is only live during the original DTWS broadcast in the ET/CT slot.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS performance: Olympic gymnast shows off pommel horse skills with Episode 4 foxtrot
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Taylor Swift's Reaction to Brittany Mahomes on Monday Night Football Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Astros $36 million veteran predicted to leave after short stint
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Former Cavaliers fan-favorite, 7-foot-6 giant eyeing an NBA comeback
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    New York Yankees reveal starting pitcher for Game 3 of ALDS
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Steelers' Patrick Queen appears to respond to critics of his slow start
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Ohio State vs. Oregon series history: A matchup of titans
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers named possible trade suitor for embattled quarterback
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Bulls linked to Pelicans guard in potential trade: 'Rising offensive talent'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum gives Kalen DeBoer a rude awakening with a searing Nick Saban comparison
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Jurgen Klopp returns to football as new job officially announced
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson24 days ago
    Beloved Braves $20 million All-Star predicted to leave Atlanta
    Sporting News1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    How to watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers, time, TV channel, live stream
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Hurricane Milton cancellation updates: Latest news on NFL, NHL, college football and more games impacted by storm
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Ex-Braves All-Star slugger projected to get $29 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy