Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Spurs could consider trading for Hawks All-Star guard, but should they?

    By Colin Keane,

    1 days ago

    The San Antonio Spurs need to be careful not to waste their time with Victor Wembanyama.

    It may seem like Wemby is years away from his prime, but he’s already an elite NBA defender . The Spurs should be making win-now moves if they are wise, or at least attempting to embody that mindset in 2024-25.

    San Antonio added Chris Paul over the summer, which was a great move despite Paul’s age, but the Spurs will still struggle to score at times. Another bona fide bucket-getter would do wonders for Gregg Popovich’s ball club.

    Is adding someone like Trae Young an impossibility for San Antonio? Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes certainly doesn’t think so, seeing as Hughes recently discussed why a Young-to-Spurs deal would make sense.

    “Adding Young would mean an almost top-down stylistic change for his acquiring team, but no organization has the malleability San Antonio does with Victor Wembanyama,” Hughes said. “On defense, specifically, Wemby might be the best player in the league to solve the problems Young causes.”

    “The main drawback would be taking the ball out of Wembanyama's hands, but it's not yet clear he'll develop into an offensive alpha who dominates touch time. Young could raise the level of San Antonio's attack while Wemby ensures elite production on the other end.”

    “Atlanta's interest would stem from the potential to get back the first-rounders it sent away in the Dejounte Murray deal a couple of years ago.”

    At the very least, a Young-Wemby pairing would sell a ton of tickets and enhance the Spurs’ brand presence. There’s no doubt that San Antonio would be interested in the idea; it would just be a matter of putting together an attractive enough package for Atlanta or bringing in a third team if necessary.

    More NBA: Heat 'could reignite the pursuit' of Bucks superstar on trade market

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Cavaliers fan-favorite, 7-foot-6 giant eyeing an NBA comeback
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Suns could trade superstar to Rockets in surprising blockbuster this season
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Braves All-Star slugger projected to get $29 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Fox's Shohei Ohtani graphic, explained: Why at-bat tracker on MLB broadcasts is drawing criticism from fans
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Braves $3 million All-Star predicted to leave Atlanta in free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Astros $36 million veteran predicted to leave after short stint
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    College football rankings: Updated NCAA Top 25 polls after Alabama, more Week 6 upsets
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS performance: Olympic gymnast shows off pommel horse skills with Episode 4 foxtrot
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Clippers superstar could get traded to Thunder, making OKC 'title favorite'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum gives Kalen DeBoer a rude awakening with a searing Nick Saban comparison
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Cavaliers star disrespected by 76ers legend Charles Barkley in blistering rant
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Dodgers predicted to sign projected $150 million shortstop to ‘hefty contract’
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Manny Machado-Dave Roberts beef, explained: Dodgers manager calls Padres star 'disrespectful' for throw toward dugout
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cubs All-Star predicted to get traded after signing $87.5 million deal
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Dodgers could sign $160 million Cy Young winner, 'horse' to shore up 2025 rotation
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Cubs urged to sign projected $65 million All-Star as 'dream offseason move'
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers named possible trade suitor for embattled quarterback
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Cubs named as threat to poach $149 million superstar from Braves in free agency
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Reports imply Rodgers-Hackett relationship sparked Robert Saleh's firing
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton cancellation updates: Latest news on NFL, NHL, college football and more games impacted by storm
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Braves projected $149 million star 'likely' leaving, per insider
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber18 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Detroit Lions predicted as future landing spot for star wide receiver
    Sporting News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy