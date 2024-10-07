Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Aaron Jones injury scare represents worst-case scenario for Vikings offense

    By Ryan OLeary,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9shN_0vxtlaQR00

    The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the best stories of the 2024 NFL season to date.

    While the defense has tormented opposing quarterbacks during the team’s 5-0 start, it’s been the elite play of Sam Darnold and the offense through this stretch that no one saw coming.

    The Vikings hit their bye week ranked fifth in the NFL in points per play , a strong indicator of an efficient offense. Darnold and his 103.4 passer rating through five weeks has been a huge factor, but the impact of veteran running back Aaron Jones also can’t be understated.

    Jones, who signed with Minnesota in March after being released by the rival Green Bay Packers , has been a difference-maker through five games, piling up 517 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns despite missing the second half of Week 5 with a hip injury . The 28-year-old has helped bolster a Vikings run game that had ranked among the bottom teams in the NFL over the past three seasons.

    The Vikings struggled to land a knockout blow on Sunday after taking an early 17-0 lead over the New York Jets in London. The switch from Jones to Ty Chandler, who wound up averaging 2.1 yards on 14 carries from the second quarter on, definitely played a role in those struggles .

    The bye week appears to be coming at the perfect time for the Vikings, and head coach Kevin O’Connell said he’s hopeful that Jones' injury is a short-term thing. But if it does linger longer than expected, the Vikings could find themselves questioning their backup plan at the position entering the season.

    Jones has struggled with injuries throughout his career. He’s played a full slate of games just twice in his six pro seasons, not counting his rookie year with the Packers.

    At 5-0, the Vikings have positioned themselves as a sure-fire playoff contender. Their upside in the postseason could depend on keeping their new star running back as healthy as possible.

    More Minnesota Vikings news:

    NFL power rankings Week 6: Experts grapple with surging Vikings at No. 1

    Vikings poach one of Brian Flores’ favorite draft prospects from Miami in proposed move

    How Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold revived careers on fourth NFL teams

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    NT44
    1d ago
    AJ is brittle. Everyone knew that. Still a good player, but 28 going on 45.
    Fortunate Son CCR
    1d ago
    33 is a great player. if he's hurt the Vikings will really suffer.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Aaron Rodgers' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes shakes his head in disbelief after Travis Kelce ignores Chiefs-Saints play instructions
    The US Sun19 hours ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit For Monday Night Football Going Viral
    The Spun1 day ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift wears ‘inappropriate’ outfit
    thecomeback.com23 hours ago
    NFL Fans React To Vikings Cheerleaders Making A Scene In London
    The Spun2 days ago
    Angel Reese Turns Heads With Outfit At NFL Game Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 23, look loved-up in photos from romantic summer
    Page Six2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Vikings Week 6 snap counts: Rookie Dallas Turner's small role continues vs. Jets
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Terry Bradshaw interrupts Michael Strahan before leaving Fox NFL Sunday panel confused as fans call for him to retire
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Elon Musk sparks outrage at Cowboys game: ‘disgusting’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Ashton Kutcher Will Have ‘Tough Time’ Picking up the Pieces of His Career After Diddy Scandal: ‘This Is Going to Break Him’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Vikings Coach Puts Sam Darnold, Offense on Notice After Struggles vs. Jets
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    This Minnesota Restaurant Now Has The Best Steaks in the Entire Country
    Quick Country 96.52 days ago
    Former No. 1 overall draft pick arrested for DWI after crashing car
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend Turns Heads At NFL Game Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Robert Saleh Fired Five Minutes After Demoting Aaron Rodgers’ Buddy Nathaniel Hackett, According To Report
    BroBible20 hours ago
    Calls Mount For NFL Coach's Dismissal After Bizarre Week 5 Finish
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Vikings poach one of Brian Flores’ favorite draft prospects from Miami in proposed move
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Packers could be the biggest winners of Jets firing Robert Saleh
    FanSided22 hours ago
    Vikings Announce Massive News After Win Over Jets
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let Everyone Know Where He Stands Politically
    The Spun2 days ago
    Detroit Lions Remaining Schedule Prediction, Lions vs. Cowboys, NFC North Champs? + Playoff Seeding
    chatsports.com2 days ago
    ‘That was a little harsh’ Michael Strahan tells Terry Bradshaw after bold Deshaun Watson take on Fox NFL Sunday
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Reaction to Brittany Mahomes on Monday Night Football Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    From 100-1 outsiders to unbeaten - how Vikings became NFL's feel-good story
    BBC1 day ago
    When and where will Hurricane Milton make landfall? Here's what we know so far
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers named possible trade suitor for embattled quarterback
    Sporting News4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy