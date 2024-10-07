Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Derek Carr celebration: Explaining why Saints QB was fined for Michael Jackson dance after TD

    By David Suggs,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXwKn_0vxsnqEO00

    Derek Carr is rhythmically inclined. The NFL? Not so much.

    The Saints QB has impressed for much of the 2024 season, showing signs of the form that prompted New Orleans' front office to shell out $150 million for his services back in 2023.

    Carr knows this better than anyone. Through four games, the Fresno State alum hasn't just walked the walk. He's also talked the talk, adorning his strong showings with eye-catching banter, too (see here ).

    MORE: Will Jets fire Robert Saleh? | Aaron Rodgers injury update | Sean McDermott on Bills' costly clock management

    One of Carr's most memorable moments came in the Saints' 44-19 beatdown over the Cowboys. After finding paydirt via QB sneak —one of three scores he contributed to on the day — Carr left his mark at AT&T Stadium, invoking the King of Pop to showcase his dominance over a weary Dallas defense.

    Not everyone reacted too kindly to the motion. With that, here's what you need to know about Carr's celebration, as well as the fine the NFL imposed upon him shortly thereafter.

    IYER: Why the Saints might be the favorite for Davante Adams

    Derek Carr celebration

    Carr finished off a third-quarter score against the Cowboys with a flourish, attempting a Michael Jackson-like jig once he crossed the plane of the end zone.

    The choreography came equipped with all the typical Jackson-isms: a dip of the shoulders, a swivel of the hips, and an all-important reach for the crotch.

    All told, Carr's gesture was a pretty accurate reflection of the dance steps Jackson made popular. There was just one problem: the NFL didn't take kindly to his interpretation of the routine.

    MORE: Commanders, Ravens rise; 49ers, Bills fall in latest edition of NFL power rankings

    The league docked Carr $14,069 for his attempt at recreating Jackson's waltz, per Yahoo Sports . He wasn't flagged on the play, although the league does have carte blanche to retroactively punish players for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

    The NFL relaxed its celebration rules in 2017. Gestures deemed to be "sexually suggestive or offensive" are still liable to face scrutiny, though.

    MORE: Why NFL is cracking down on arrow, gun gestures in 2024

    Carr noted that his re-interpretation of Jackson's moves was a reflection of his relationship with his family.

    "People don't know a lot of stuff about me. ... Weddings or birthdays, I'm always dancing," Carr said after the game (via ESPN ). "One time I hit the Michael Jackson and [my brothers] were like, 'Bro, you have to do that if you score.'"

    He did, but the NFL wasn't so enthusiastic. It remains to be seen if he'll attempt it again.

