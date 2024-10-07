Open in App
    Heat 'could reignite the pursuit' of Bucks superstar on trade market

    By Colin Keane,

    1 days ago

    The Miami Heat believe they can land any superstar in the NBA at any time.

    It’s not an outrageous mindset for a franchise that signed LeBron James away from his hometown team at the outset of his prime.

    The Heat’s front office must have fully expected to acquire Damian Lillard last summer, making his pivot to the Milwaukee Bucks a disastrous surprise.

    Miami hasn’t given up on getting Lillard, though. With Milwaukee entering somewhat of a measuring stick season for the franchise, the Heat will be watching closely to see if they can capitalize on a Lillard-Giannis project gone wrong.

    Even if the Bucks’ superstar duo performs well, there are other shaky variables in Milwaukee. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently discussed these factors as harbingers of a delayed Dame-to-Miami deal.

    “If you think it's a certainty that Lillard's second year with the Milwaukee Bucks will turn out better than the first, you've got an admirable level of confidence,” Hughes said.

    “Sure, Dame should improve after a difficult transition season on and off the court, but Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez might be past their expiration dates, and it's hard to be sure Doc Rivers is the right coach for the Bucks—or any other team.”

    “If the opportunity arises, Miami could reignite the pursuit of Lillard it began last offseason.”

    With Jimmy Butler now north of 35, the Heat are running out of time to contend with Butler as a centerpiece. Lillard is 34. The time is now for a pairing if it’s ever going to happen in Miami.

    More NBA: Suns could trade superstar to Rockets in surprising blockbuster this season

