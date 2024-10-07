Jonas Eidevall reflects on a lacklustre performance as Arsenal draw 0-0 with Everton

It was a disappointing outing for Arsenal in the Women's Super League (WSL), as a lacklustre performance saw the Gunners draw 0-0 with Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall gave his thoughts on the match, expressing that he was "disappointed" in the performance from his team.

'We played with too little intent' says Eidevall

Speaking with Tim Stillman of Arseblog News in a post-match press conference, Eidevall said that Arsenal "played with too little intent" against the Toffees.

Eidevall continued, "We had quite a bit of control but here at home, we should have much higher standards on ourselves on our attacking game. When we don’t move the ball quicker than that, it is really hard to break down a side like Everton who prioritise having so many players behind the ball"

"I think the intent and creating the momentum, we do it in the second half but we leave it too late to be happy about that. That should have been the case from minute one and if we had created that momentum and that attacking mentality from that, I can’t see the game going any other way than us winning. But we sort of left that to chance and I am disappointed with that and we need to learn from that."

Turning the attention towards the Champions League

Despite the disappointment of drawing level with a side that was yet to gather a point in their WSL season so far, Eidevall's Arsenal side must now turn their attention toward the mountainous challenge of facing Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday evening.

"We are disappointed today, both with the performance and the result. With the games coming up away at Bayern Munich and at home against Chelsea, we don’t need anymore fuel or motivation for those games. Those games and those opponents are fuel enough for us."

"Yes, we need to take the necessary learnings from this game and we need to look forward. No matter how disappointed we are with today, we have a job to do on Wednesday night and we can’t dwell too much but we will be motivated for those games."