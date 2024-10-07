Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Where to watch 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage matches

    By Jamie Spangher,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4gVT_0vxcFlvH00

    The UEFA Women's Champions League group stages head underway this week, as 16 teams prepare to face-off in the opening matchday of the European competition.

    Barcelona return to the European stage seeking to defend their Champions League title , while tournament newcomers Celtic and Hammarby will be eager to make their mark. Arsenal and Manchester City make their return to the Champions League group stages, whilst their English compatriots in Chelsea search to make history after consecutive semifinal exits in the last two seasons.

    With the action ready to commence, Sporting News provides fans with helpful guide on where to watch all of the fixtures live from the US.

    How to watch UEFA Women's Champions League group stage fixtures

    US fans can stream every Champions League fixture live on DAZN . No paywall is necessary, as fans can register and watch all group stage matches for free.

    UWCL Matchday One live on DAZN
    Date KO Time Fixture Stream
    Tuesday October 8 AS Roma vs Wolfsburg 12:45 EDT Live on DAZN
    Tuesday October 8 Lyon vs Galatasaray 12:45 EDT Live on DAZN
    Tuesday October 8 Chelsea vs Real Madrid 15:00 EDT Live on DAZN
    Tuesday October 8 Celtic vs Twente 15:00 EDT Live on DAZN
    Wednesday October 9 Hammarby vs St. Polten 12:45 EDT Live on DAZN
    Wednesday October 9 Bayern Munich vs Arsenal 12:45 EDT Live on DAZN
    Wednesday October 9 Manchester City vs Barcelona 15:00 EDT Live on DAZN
    Wednesday October 9 Valerenga vs Juventus 15:00 EDT Live on DAZN
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bayern Munich challenge 'an excellent opportunity' for Arsenal to bounce back says Jonas Eidevall
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jurgen Klopp returns to football as new job officially announced
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Key Pep Guardiola ally to leave Man City casting further doubt on manager's future
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Astros $36 million veteran predicted to leave after short stint
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Real Madrid suffers fresh injury blow: Brazil star pulls out from squad due to muscular issue
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton cancellation updates: Latest news on NFL, NHL, college football and more games impacted by storm
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Ohio State vs. Oregon series history: A matchup of titans
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Detroit Lions predicted as future landing spot for star wide receiver
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Beloved Braves $20 million All-Star predicted to leave Atlanta
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Lane Kiffin went viral for reaction to Alabama's stunning loss against Vanderbilt
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Will Yuki Kawamura make the Grizzlies? What Japanese guard needs to prove in preseason to make Memphis roster
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS performance: Olympic gymnast shows off pommel horse skills with Episode 4 foxtrot
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers, time, TV channel, live stream
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    New York Yankees reveal starting pitcher for Game 3 of ALDS
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ex-Braves All-Star slugger projected to get $29 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    How to watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers, time, TV channel, live stream
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos sign former Saints wide receiver following surprising release
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Ex-Cubs All-Star predicted to get traded after signing $87.5 million deal
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Flu season has arrived; the best defense against the influenza virus is to get vaccinated
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 hours ago
    Raiders and Bills Davante Adams trade proposal from NFL analyst is a win-win
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Clippers superstar could get traded to Thunder, making OKC 'title favorite'
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy