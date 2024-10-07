Open in App
    • Sporting News

    What happened to the Vanderbilt goal posts? University auctioning off pieces of crossbar after upset over Alabama

    By David Suggs,

    2 days ago

    Vanderbilt football is auctioning off pieces of its historic win against then-No. 1 Alabama last Saturday.

    Fueled by an electric Diego Pavia performance, the Commodores downed the Crimson Tide, 40-35, to secure the program's greatest-ever victory. The impact was immediate. Once the final horn sounded, Vanderbilt's FirstBank Stadium became a maelstrom of black and gold.

    Fans uprooted the colosseum's harrowing goal posts and paraded them across downtown Nashville, escorting the object to Cumberland River. There, they baptized the memento — one of several that is expected to garner Commodores' supporters' interest in the coming few days.

    Here's what you need to know.

    MORE ON VANDY: How Commodores fans celebrated upset win | What did Diego Pavia say postgame?

    What happened to the Vanderbilt goal posts?

    Vanderbilt's goal posts took a journey to the center of the Music City following the conclusion of Saturday night's contest.

    Fans ripped the willow out of the ground and carried it through the FirstBank Stadium gates (with the security team's assistance). They then accompanied the 45-foot behemoth on a nearly three-mile odyssey from Vandy's campus to Broadway, eventually ending their journey at Cumberland River, one of the South's most notable waterways.

    The gesture cost the Commodores a bit of change — the SEC fined Vanderbilt $100,000 after allowing fans to storm its field, per The Tennessean .

    Nevertheless, the goal post — and all other items affiliated with the contest — hold a deep spiritual meaning among Commodores enthusiasts. So much so that the university is offering to cut up chunks of the metal colossus and sell them at a premium.

    An online auction for items from the game, including helmets and pylons, is available on the LiveSource app or online at desktop.livesourceapp.com . A four-inch piece of the goal post's upright is worth $1,005, while an eight-inch piece of crossbar will cost prospective buyers $4,035, per Front Office Sports .

    NCAAF HQ: Live NCAAF scores | Updated NCAAF standings | Full NCAAF schedule

    Vanderbilt-Alabama auction, explained

    Vanderbilt's victory over perennial powerhouse Alabama was a costly endeavor for the Commodores. Not only did it require a near-perfect showing from Clark Lea's side. It also brought scrutiny — and a hefty fine — from the SEC.

    By auctioning off various objects associated with Saturday's win — including pylons ($800), personalized game balls ($2,600) and personalized game helmets ($7,090) — Vanderbilt could theoretically offset the $100,000 loss it's due to incur as a result of the SEC's edict.

    The auction will last until 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET) on Thursday, Oct. 10.

