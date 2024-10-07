Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Two more Real Madrid stars to miss international duty through injury

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GygmX_0vxblzFa00

    Real Madrid's list of players heading off on international duty this week has been reduced further due to injuries.

    Los Blancos have already confirmed star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior will not be linking up with France and Brazil respectively.

    Dani Carvajal has also been ruled out of Spain duty following season-ending knee injury for the veteran full-back.

    MORE: All the latest soccer news | Real Madrid news | Explaining how 'socios' own Real Madrid

    Mbappe requested to be given extra time to work on his recovery from a hamstring issue while Vini Jr picked up a neck injury in the 2-0 weekend La Liga win over Villarreal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcGaa_0vxblzFa00 (Getty Images)

    Didier Deschamps is rumoured to be frustrated by Mbappe playing in that game, despite being told he was not fully fit, but Samba Boys accepted Real Madrid's call without Vinicius Jr flying to his native country for assessment.

    However, as per reports from Marca , more withdrawals have since been confirmed with goal keeper Andriy Lunin ruled out of Ukraine's games against Georgia and Czechia due to a virus.

    Defender Eder Militao has flown to Brazil, but a muscle strain is expected to mean an immediate return to Madrid, with no risks taken on the 26-year-old after he was injured in the September.

    There are no fresh updates elsewhere on Real Madrid players with Jude Bellingham back in the England squad after missing out through injury last month.

