    • Sporting News

    OKC Thunder Preseason: What to know against the Spurs

    By Brody Bitters,

    2 days ago

    Oklahoma City Thunder basketball is finally back! While it may just be the preseason, Thunder and NBA fans alike can now tune in and watch their favorite players take the court for the first time during the 2024/25 season. For the Thunder's first official preseason game, here are some details to know:

    Who are the Thunder playing?

    The Thunder will be facing the San Antonio Spurs today, October 7, at 7:00 PM CDT in San Antonio. Fans can also catch the game on NBA TV and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

    Who will be playing for the Thunder?

    Because it is preseason, it is normal for high-caliber players to rest a couple of games or sit out for the preseason in order to be at full strength for the regular season. For this game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort will be resting. As for the injuries, Jaylin Williams is out with a hamstring injury, Kenrich Williams is recovering from knee surgery, and rookie Nikola Topic will be out the whole season with an ACL injury.

    As for notable players out for the Spurs, center Victor Wembanyama and point guard Chris Paul will not be playing in tonight's game.

    What to look for as a Thunder fan?

    With the majority of the roster looking to playing against the Spurs, Thunder fans should keep an eye out for new acquisitions Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. Tonight's matchup will be the first time the two players will be playing with the Thunder, so it will be interesting to see how they will be integrated within the lineups.

    Another player to keep an eye out for is Ousmane Dieng . He is coming off of winning the NBA G League championship and being awarded the Finals MVP, so it should be fun to see how Dieng's improved play transitions to the NBA with potentially more meaningful minutes.

    MORE THUNDER CONTENT:

    Former NBA champion believes it is championship or bust for the OKC Thunder

    Two OKC Thunder players ranked as best perimeter defenders in NBA

    Burning questions for the OKC Thunder going into the 2024 training camp

