    • Sporting News

    How to watch Chiefs vs. Saints today: Channel, time, TV schedule, live stream for 'Monday Night Football' game

    By Jared Greenspan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qgrr_0vxbaId400

    Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr square off on Monday Night Football when the Chiefs host the Saints.

    The two quarterbacks have faced off in nine head-to-head matchups with Carr having spent the first nine years of his NFL career in the AFC West with the Raiders. Mahomes holds the advantage with his teams going 8-1 in those games.

    And the Chiefs (4-0) are off to another roaring start this year as they eye their third consecutive Super Bowl title. Last week, Kansas City rallied out of a 10-point hole to defeat the Chargers.

    The Saints (2-2) are looking to get back on track, stumbling after beginning the year with consecutive wins. New Orleans suffered a back-breaking loss in each of the past two weeks

    The Sporting News has you covered with everything that you need to know to watch Chiefs vs. Saints on Monday Night Football.

    LIVE: Follow Chiefs vs. Saints updates from 'Monday Night Football'

    How to watch Chiefs vs. Saints tonight: TV channel, live stream

    Chiefs vs. Saints will air live on ESPN, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) on the call.

    Viewers in the U.S. can stream the game on Fubo , which offers a free trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Fans hoping to stream the game in Canada can do so with DAZN .

    Chiefs vs. Saints start time

    • Date: Monday, Oct. 7
    • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

    Chiefs vs. Saints will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7.

    The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Chiefs vs. Saints radio station

    Listen to Chiefs vs. Saints live on SiriusXM channel 88 for the national radio call.

    Chiefs fans can listen to their broadcast on channel 225, while the Saints call will be on channel 226.

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Chiefs schedule 2024

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
    1 Sept. 5 (Thurs.) Chiefs 27 , Ravens 20 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Chiefs 26 , Bengals 25 -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Chiefs 22 , Falcons 17 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Chiefs 17 , Chargers 10 -- --
    5 Oct. 7 (Mon.) vs Saints 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    6 BYE -- -- --
    7 Oct. 20 at 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX
    8 Oct. 27 at Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 4 (Mon.) vs Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    10 Nov. 10 vs Broncos 1 p.m. CBS
    11 Nov. 17 at Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS
    12 Nov. 24 at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS
    13 Nov. 29 (Fri.) vs Raiders 3 p.m. Prime Video
    14 Dec. 8 vs Chargers 8:20 p.m. NBC
    15 Dec. 15 at Browns 1 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 21 (Sat). vs Texans 1 p.m. NBC
    17 Dec. 25 (Wed.) at Steelers 1 p.m. Netflix
    18 Jan. 5 at Broncos TBD TBD

    Saints schedule 2024

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
    1 Sept. 8 Saints 47 , Panthers 10 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Saints 44 , Panthers 19 -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Eagles 15 , Saints 12 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Falcons 26 , Saints 24 -- --
    5 Oct. 7 (Mon.) at Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    6 Oct. 13 vs Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX
    7 Oct. 17 (Thurs.) vs Broncos 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
    8 Oct. 27 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. FOX
    9 Nov. 3 at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 10 vs Falcons 1 p.m. FOX
    11 Nov. 17 vs Browns 1 p.m. FOX
    12 BYE -- -- --
    13 Dec. 1 vs Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX
    14 Dec. 8 at Giants 1 p.m. FOX
    15 Dec. 15 vs Commanders 1 p.m. FOX
    16 Dec. 23 (Mon.) at Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    17 Dec. 29 vs Raiders 1 p.m. FOX
    18 Jan. 5 at Buccaneers TBD TBD

