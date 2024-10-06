Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Why is Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan? Explaining how rapper grew up rooting for Pittsburgh's NFL team

    By Teddy Ricketson,

    2 days ago

    When you find out celebrities are fans are your favorite team, it humanizes them. Even if they live in a different world, they feel the same joy when your team wins and the same pain or anger when your team loses.

    Pittsburgh Steelers fans can be found all over the country and in all corners of the world. Even if they're playing an away game, Steelers Nation makes it sound like a home game for Pittsburgh and takes away that advantage for their opponents.

    While he has really strong ties to the West Coast, you may be surprised to learn that rapper Snoop Dogg is a longtime Steelers fan. The Sporting News has you covered on all the details for the D-O-double-G's NFL fandom.

    Why is Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan?

    Snoop joined ESPN's 'ManningCast' during a broadcast in 2022. Peyton and Eli asked Snoop about where his fandom came from.

    Well in the 70s, you know, watching your dad [Archie Manning] and watching the Steelers and the Raiders and the Cowboys and the teams from the 70s, I fell in love with they great defense, the way they moved the ball, just the way they played football. It was fun to watch as a kid and as I got older, I fell more in love with them because I got a chance to meet the players, I got to meet coach [Bill] Cowher and Ben Roethlisberger, you know, Jerome Bettis and the rest of the guys and you know, I became a part of Steeler Nation.”

    Defense wins championships, but it apparently also wins you Snoop's fandom. The brothers asked Snoop about Pittsburgh's pending QB vacancy. Keep in mind, this was at the tail end of the 2022 season when Ben Roethlisberger was about to retire. Which QB did Snoop say that he wanted the team to go after? Russell Wilson.

    Where is Snoop Dogg from?

    Snoop was born in Long Beach, Calif. in 1971. He is heavily involved in youth sports in California and began a Non-Profit Youth Football League.

    Other famous Pittsburgh Steelers fans

    Snoop is just one of a litany of famous celebrities and musicians who don the black and gold on NFL Sundays. Bret Michaels, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Keaton, Seth Myers, and Arnold Palmer all consider themselves proud members of Steelers Nations.

