Patriots vs. Dolphins radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 5 game broadcast

The Patriots limp into Sunday’s home clash against the Dolphins, both teams dragging three-game losing streaks behind them.

It’s a battle of the battered and bruised, as neither side has had much to celebrate lately. The Dolphins have been hit hard, losing key players on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might make his return, but linebacker Jaelan Phillips is done for the season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ roster, already thin on talent, took a gut punch with the season-ending loss of David Andrews. Even with Andrews in the lineup, the Pats' O-line has been more like Swiss cheese — allowing 15 sacks in 2024

Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Patriots vs. Dolphins on the radio.

Patriots vs. Dolphins radio station

National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 385 (away), 231 (home)

98.5 The Sports Hub Dolphins radio channel: AM 560 WQAM / FM KISS 99.9 WKIS

Patriots vs. Dolphins start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Sunday, Oct. 6 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Dolphins will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6. The game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Patriots’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 8 Bengals 10, Patriots 16 -- -- 2 Sept. 15 Patriots 20, Seahawks 23 -- -- 3 Sept. 19 (TNF) Jets 24 , Patriots 3 -- -- 4 Sept. 29 49ers 30 , Patriots 13 -- -- 5 Oct. 6 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 30 vs. Texnas 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 20 at Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL 8 Oct. 27 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 3 at Titans 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 10 at Bears 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 17 vs. Rams 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 24 at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 1 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS 14 BYE — — — 15 Dec. 15 at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 22 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 29 vs. Chargers TBD TBD 18 Jan. 5 vs. Bills TBD TBD

Dolphins schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of the Dolphins’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sep. 8 Dolphins 20 , Jaguars 17 -- -- 2 Sep. 12 (TNF) Dolphins 10, Bills 31 -- -- 3 Sep. 22 Seahawks 24 , Dolphins 3 -- -- 4 Sep. 30 (MNF) Dolphins 12, Titans 31 -- -- 5 Oct. 6 at Patriots 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 13 BYE — — 7 Oct. 20 at Colts 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 27 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 3 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 11 (MNF) at Rams 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Nov. 17 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 24 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 28 (TNF) at Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 8 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 15 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 22 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 29 at Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 TBD at Jets TBD TBD

NFL Week 5 schedule 2024

Thursday, Sept. 26

Game Time (ET) TV channel Giants vs. Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

NFL schedule Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

Game Time (ET) TV channel Buccaneers vs. Falcons 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 6

Game Time (ET) TV channel Jets vs. Vikings 9:30 a.m. NFL Network Bears vs. Panthers 1 p.m. FOX Bengals vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Texans vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS Jaguars vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS Patriots vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX Commanders vs. Browns 1 p.m. FOX Broncos vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX 49ers vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX Rams vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS Seahawks vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. CBS Steelers vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. NBC

Monday, Oct. 7

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chiefs vs. Saints 8:15 p.m. ESPN

