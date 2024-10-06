Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Patriots vs. Dolphins radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 5 game broadcast

    By Chirag Radhyan,

    2 days ago

    The Patriots limp into Sunday’s home clash against the Dolphins, both teams dragging three-game losing streaks behind them.

    It’s a battle of the battered and bruised, as neither side has had much to celebrate lately. The Dolphins have been hit hard, losing key players on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might make his return, but linebacker Jaelan Phillips is done for the season.

    Meanwhile, the Patriots’ roster, already thin on talent, took a gut punch with the season-ending loss of David Andrews. Even with Andrews in the lineup, the Pats' O-line has been more like Swiss cheese — allowing 15 sacks in 2024

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Patriots vs. Dolphins on the radio.

    Patriots vs. Dolphins radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 385 (away), 231 (home)
    • Patriots radio channel: 98.5 The Sports Hub
    • Dolphins radio channel: AM 560 WQAM / FM KISS 99.9 WKIS

    You can listen to Patriots vs. Dolphins live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channel 231 (Patriots) and 385 (Dolphins).

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on Patriots radio channel 98.5 The Sports Hub and Dolphins radio channel AM 560 WQAM / FM KISS 99.9 WKIS.

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Patriots vs. Dolphins start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Patriots vs. Dolphins will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6. The game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

    Patriots schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Patriots’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets:

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Bengals 10, Patriots 16 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Patriots 20, Seahawks 23 -- --
    3 Sept. 19 (TNF) Jets 24 , Patriots 3 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 49ers 30 , Patriots 13 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox
    6 Oct. 30 vs. Texnas 1 p.m. CBS
    7 Oct. 20 at Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 at Titans 1 p.m. Fox
    10 Nov. 10 at Bears 1 p.m. Fox
    11 Nov. 17 vs. Rams 1 p.m. Fox
    12 Nov. 24 at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
    14 BYE
    15 Dec. 15 at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 22 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS
    17 Dec. 29 vs. Chargers TBD TBD
    18 Jan. 5 vs. Bills TBD TBD

    Dolphins schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Dolphins’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sep. 8 Dolphins 20 , Jaguars 17 -- --
    2 Sep. 12 (TNF) Dolphins 10, Bills 31 -- --
    3 Sep. 22 Seahawks 24 , Dolphins 3 -- --
    4 Sep. 30 (MNF) Dolphins 12, Titans 31 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 at Patriots 1 p.m. Fox
    6 Oct. 13 BYE
    7 Oct. 20 at Colts 1 p.m. Fox
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox
    9 Nov. 3 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 11 (MNF) at Rams 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    11 Nov. 17 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS
    12 Nov. 24 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
    13 Nov. 28 (TNF) at Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC
    14 Dec. 8 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS
    15 Dec. 15 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 22 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS
    17 Dec. 29 at Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC
    18 TBD at Jets TBD TBD

    NFL Week 5 schedule 2024

    Thursday, Sept. 26

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Giants vs. Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    NFL schedule Week 5

    Thursday, Oct. 3

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Buccaneers vs. Falcons 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 6

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Jets vs. Vikings 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Bears vs. Panthers 1 p.m. FOX
    Bengals vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS
    Jaguars vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
    Patriots vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX
    Commanders vs. Browns 1 p.m. FOX
    Broncos vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX
    49ers vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX
    Rams vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS
    Seahawks vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. CBS
    Steelers vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 7

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Chiefs vs. Saints 8:15 p.m. ESPN

