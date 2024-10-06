Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Bengals vs. Ravens radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 5 game broadcast

    By Chirag Radhyan,

    2 days ago

    Paycor Stadium will be buzzing on Monday as the Bengals take on their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in a pivotal Week 5 clash.

    Joe Burrow is the Bengals’ secret weapon, the ace up their sleeve. Ever since leading Cincy to the Super Bowl in his second season and back to the AFC Championship the following year, Burrow's been a game-changer. However, there's one thorn in his side – the Baltimore Ravens.

    Facing them twice a year as fellow AFC North foes, Burrow has had his fair share of struggles against the Ravens, making this matchup one to watch. Can the Bengals’ franchise star crack the Ravens' code, or will Baltimore spoil the party again?

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Bengals vs. Ravens on the radio.

    Bengals vs. Ravens radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 226 (home) ,382 (away)
    • Bengals radio channel: 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN
    • Ravens radio channel: 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM)

    You can listen to Bengals vs. Ravens live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channel 226 (Bengals) and 382 (Ravens).

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on Bengals radio channels 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and Ravens radio channels 102.7 WEBN, & 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM).

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Bengals vs. Ravens start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Bengals vs. Ravens will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6. The game will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Bengals schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Bengals’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets:

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Patriots 16 , Bengals 10 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Chiefs 26, Bengals 25 -- --
    3 Sept. 23 (Mon.) Commanders 38 , Bengals 33 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Panthers 24, Bengals 34 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    6 Oct. 13 at Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC
    7 Oct. 20 at Browns 1 p.m. CBS
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. FOX
    10 Nov. 7 (Thurs.) at Ravens 8:15 p.m. Prime
    11 Nov. 17 at Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS
    12 BYE
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
    14 Dec. 9 (Mon.) at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    15 Dec. 15 at Titans 1 p.m. FOX
    16 Dec. 19 (Thurs.) vs. Browns 8:15 p.m. Prime
    17 TBD vs. Broncos TBD TBD
    18 TBD at Steelers TBD TBD

    Ravens schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Ravens’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 5 (Thu.) Chiefs 27 , Ravens 20 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Ravens 23, Raiders 26 -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Cowboys 25, Ravens 28 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Ravens 35 , Bills 10 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
    6 Oct. 13 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS
    7 Oct. 21 (Mon.) at Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    8 Oct. 27 at Browns 1 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 7 (Thurs.) vs. Bengals 8:15 p.m. Prime
    11 Nov. 17 at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
    12 Nov. 25 (Mon.) at Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS
    14 BYE
    15 Dec. 15 at Giants 1 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 21 (Sat.) vs. Steelers 4:30 p.m. FOX
    17 Dec. 25 (Wed.) at Texans 4:30 p.m. Netflix
    18 TBD vs. Browns TBD TBD

    NFL schedule Week 5

    Thursday, Oct. 3

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Buccaneers vs. Falcons 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 6

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Jets vs. Vikings 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Bears vs. Panthers 1 p.m. FOX
    Bengals vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS
    Jaguars vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
    Patriots vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX
    Commanders vs. Browns 1 p.m. FOX
    Broncos vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX
    49ers vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX
    Rams vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS
    Seahawks vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. CBS
    Steelers vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 7

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Chiefs vs. Saints 8:15 p.m. ESPN

    Related Links

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Terrianys MerceDion
    1d ago
    will some of the Bengals fans, still whine, that the nfl is rigged ?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bo Nix-Sean Payton sideline argument, explained: Broncos QB shown yelling at head coach in Week 5 vs. Raiders
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Detroit Lions predicted to land two-time Pro Bowler to beef up pass-rush
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Shohei Ohtani New Balance contract, explained: Inside Dodgers star's shoe deal, personal logo, apparel and more
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Miscommunications show Jets and Rodgers need All-Pro WR now more than ever
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Bret Bielema shares his best kept scheduling secret throughout his career
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum gives Kalen DeBoer a rude awakening with a searing Nick Saban comparison
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    WWE Bad Blood: New championship belt announced for Crown Jewel
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Braves unlikely to win 'bidding war' for homegrown $149 million All-Star, per insider
    Sporting News2 days ago
    $200 million free agent may prefer Mets over his current team
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Temwa Chawinga strikes again to equal the all-time NWSL record for most goals in a season
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    OKC Thunder Preseason: What to know against the Spurs
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    PJ Tucker on the open market, could Lakers make sense?
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Braves $3 million All-Star predicted to leave Atlanta in free agency
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Who is Khalen Saunders? Meet the NFL player whose brother dances for Taylor Swift
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    George Pickens sends not-so-subtle message in his eye black during Sunday Night Football
    Sporting News1 day ago
    New York Yankees reveal starting pitcher for Game 3 of ALDS
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Travis Kelce, Alvin Kamara player prop bets and ATTD odds + BetMGM bonus code SPORTSPICK for new users ahead of Saints vs. Chiefs on MNF
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    FanDuel promo + Saints vs. Chiefs odds & NFL expert picks for MNF: Bet $5 to win $300 in bonus bets
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Vikings poach one of Brian Flores’ favorite draft prospects from Miami in proposed move
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers best and worst PFF grades from Week 5 loss to Cowboys
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Phillies benching All-Star ahead of Game 2 clash vs. Mets
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Jonathan Kuminga "hopeful" Golden State Warriors deal gets done
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Grading the Boston Red Sox outfielders after the 2024 season
    Sporting News13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy