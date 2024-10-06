Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Mike Tomlin career timeline: Record, contract, and more for long-time Steelers coach

    By Gilbert McGregor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NTJT_0vwEUHBF00

    Across all sports, few head coaches are as synonymous with their team as Mike Tomlin is with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Tomlin, 52, stands alone as the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in North American professional sports. This season is Tomlin's 18th on the sideline in Pittsburgh, a span in which he has outlasted a number of ways the game and league have changed.

    One of the most impressive parts of Tomlin's tenure is that he has almost seamlessly upheld a standard of excellence established by the Steelers, one of the most respected franchises in sports lore.

    Here's everything to know about Tomlin's history in the Steel City.

    SN's NFL HQ: Live NFL scores | Updated NFL standings | Full NFL schedule

    Mike Tomlin teams coached

    Tomlin's job as the Steelers head coach is the only head coaching job of his coaching career, which began in 1995. After spending six seasons coaching in college, Tomlin joined the Buccaneers as a defensive backs coach in 2001. He served in the role until 2006, when he became the defensive coordinator of the Vikings.

    The Steelers hired Tomlin on Jan. 27, 2007. Pittsburgh is one of just three NFL franchises that Tomlin has worked for in his career.

    Tomlin is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and the 16th head coach in Pittsburgh franchise history.

    Longest-tenured NFL head coaches

    Rank Coach Team Hired
    1. Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers 2007
    2. John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens 2008
    3. Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs 2013
    4. Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills 2017
    Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams 2017
    Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers 2017

    MORE: Week 5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 5 NFL picks | Week 5 NFL picks against the spread

    Who coached the Steelers before Mike Tomlin?

    Bill Cowher coached the Steelers before Mike Tomlin.

    In 1992, Cowher was hired as the 15th head coach in Steelers franchise history. Cowher posted a 161-99-1 overall record as Pittsburgh's head coach, leading the franchise to a victory in Super Bowl 40.

    Cowher resigned after the Steelers went 8-8 during the 2006 season, just one year removed from their Super Bowl win. Since leaving coaching in 2007, Cowher has been an analyst on CBS' NFL studio coverage.

    Mike Tomlin coaching timeline

    After a four-year playing career at William and Mary, Tomlin began his coaching career as a wide receivers coach at VMI.

    Tomlin's time in the college ranks included stops at Memphis, Arkansas State and Cincinnati before he joined Tony Dungy's staff as an defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with head coach Jon Gruden leading he way.

    After five seasons in Tampa, Tomlin was hired as defensive coordinator for the Vikings, a job he held for one season before leaving for Pittsburgh.

    Year(s) Team Position(s)
    1995 Virginia Military Institute Wide receivers
    1996 Memphis Graduate assistant
    1997-98 Arkansas State Wide receivers, Defensive backs
    1999-2000 Cincinnati Defensive backs
    2001-05 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive backs
    2006 Minnesota Vikings Defensive coordinator
    2007-Present Pittsburgh Steelers Head coach

    Mike Tomlin coaching record

    Tomlin has a coaching record of 176-101-2 in the regular season and 8-10 in the playoffs. Under Tomlin, the Steelers have made 11 playoff appearances, won seven AFC North titles and advanced to two Super Bowls, winning in Super Bowl 43.

    Most notably, Tomlin has never posted a losing season as head coach. The Steelers have finished with an 8-8 record three times but have never finished below .500 during the Tomlin era.

    He is 15 wins away from entering the top 10 in career coaching wins .

    Season Record Postseason Record Finish
    2007 10-6 0-1 Lost in Wild Card Game
    2008 12-4 3-0 Won Super Bowl 43
    2009 9-7 Missed playoffs
    2010 12-4 2-1 Lost in Super Bowl 45
    2011 12-4 0-1 Lost in Wild Card Game
    2012 8-8 Missed playoffs
    2013 8-8 Missed playoffs
    2014 11-5 0-1 Lost in Wild Card Game
    2015 10-6 1-1 Lost in Divisional Round
    2016 11-5 2-1 Lost in AFC Championship
    2017 13-3 0-1 Lost in Divisional Round
    2018 9-6-1 Missed playoffs
    2019 8-8 Missed playoffs
    2020 12-4 0-1 Lost in Wild Card Game
    2021 9-7-1 0-1 Lost in Wild Card Game
    2022 9-8 Missed playoffs
    2023 10-7 0-1 Lost in Wild Card Game
    2024 3-1
    Career 176-101-2 8-10

    Mike Tomlin contract

    Barring some type of pivot, Tomlin's time as head coach of the Steelers won't be ending any time soon. In June, Tomlin and the Steelers agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.

    As with most head coach contracts, specific figures were not disclosed but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested that Tomlin is one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history.

