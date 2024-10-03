Red Sox slugger projected to receive $90 million deal in free agency

The Boston Red Sox have a number of players hitting the market this offseason, including outfielder and designated hitter Tyler O'Neill, who will be doing so for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old joined Boston last offseason in a trade that sent Victor Santos and Nick Robertson to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 113 games in 2024, O'Neill hit .241 with an .847 OPS, 31 home runs and 61 RBIs. It was the second-best season of his career statistically, and it couldn't have come at a better time for him.

This offseason, O'Neill's services will be up for the highest bidder, giving him an opportunity to maximize his earning potential.

According to Spotrac , O'Neill is projected to receive a contract worth $90.82 million over five years ($18.16 million annually).

They compare him to Brandon Nimmo (who signed an eight-year, $162 million deal), Mitch Haniger (who signed for $43.5 million over three years), former Red Sox Andrew Benintendi (who got $75 million over five years) and Ian Happ (who signed a three-year deal worth $61 million).

Boston has said they'd like O'Neill to return, and O'Neill is open to coming back, but with all of the outfielders that the Red Sox's lineup is expected to have in 2025, it may be hard to find him a spot.

