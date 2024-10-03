Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Mariners projected to sign former Cardinals slugger in free agency

    By Curt Bishop,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxslD_0vt0hrLI00

    The Seattle Mariners narrowly missed the postseason for the second consecutive year. The team finished with a record of 85-77 during the regular season.

    The team has an elite pitching staff but could use some help on the offensive side, even after picking up Randy Arozarena at the trade deadline.

    Slugger Justin Turner is a free agent, and the Mariners will need to replace his presence if he walks. Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicts that they could sign Paul Goldschmidt.

    "The Reds, Angels, Mariners, and Twins are all teams that could use upgrades," Beaston wrote. "With [Bob] Nightengale reporting that the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere."

    Goldschmidt turned 37 years old in September. The veteran slugger is highly unlikely to return to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025.

    He struggled this season, hitting just .245 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI, and a .716 OPS. But he isn't too far removed from his MVP season in 2022.

    That year, he helped guide the Cardinals to a 93-win campaign and a National League Central title.

    But Seattle could certainly use a big presence in their lineup. Again, the pitching staff has performed well, but the offense leaves a lot to be desired.

    Having Goldschmidt could give them the offensive boost they need to get over the hump. We'll see if Seattle targets the slugger this winter.

    More MLB: Mariners could pursue Cardinals slugger to bolster offense for 2025

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    SteviesSarcasms
    1d ago
    For no more than 10million$ 1 year IMHO almost rather have Justin Turner back 🤓🥴we probably do need some sort of 1B and 2B 👻👻🤓🥴
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cardinals could pursue Mariners slugger after strong 2024 season
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Yankees star predicted to sign with Mets on 'offer too good to turn down'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Astros projected $165 million star predicted to sign with Yankees
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Cardinals' cornerstones likely to be traded this winter, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Beloved Mets infielder projected to get just $1.2 million contract
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Packers former first-rounder surprisingly listed as trade candidate
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    WWE SmackDown (October 4 ep) Results: AJ Styles injures leg, tag titles decided in 3-Way Ladder Match
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Braves predicted to lose three-time All-Star, former hit king in free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Antonio Pierce brings more negative attention to Las Vegas Raiders
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Three Red Sox players projected arbitration salaries have released
    Sporting News2 days ago
    ONE Fight Night 25 Preview: (C) Nicolas vs Eersel 2, Lineker vs Balyko lead Muay Thai-heavy billing
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Is LeBron James playing tonight? Why Lakers star isn't available for Bronny debut, preseason opener vs. Timberwolves
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Tyree Wilson showed signs of progress in Raiders' Week 4 win over Browns
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    LeBron could push Lakers to make surprise blockbuster trade with Bulls
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Braves urged to trade All-Star slugger in potential offseason stunner
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Dodgers likely to lose key slugger this offseason
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Detroit Lions defender shockingly named trade candidate by NFL analyst
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Two Las Vegas Raiders voted as most annoying players in the NFL
    Sporting News2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Dodgers projected to sign $152 million slugging shortstop in free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Former WWE writer hates Rhodes' championship run with no Roman Reigns: 'They've booked Cody horribly!'
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Where to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024: Live stream, start time & more for pro wrestling event in Georgia
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Dodgers slugger predicted to 3-year, $71 million deal in free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Reds tabbed to gift new manager with a top free agent outfielder this winter
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars rising star named one of NFL’s top hidden gems in 2024
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Braves All-Star projected to receive surprising $74 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Denny Hamlin has fiery response to NASCAR changes ahead of Talladega
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Is Davante Adams being traded to Ravens? Raiders WR drops Edgar Allan Poe posts on IG
    Sporting News20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy