Mariners projected to sign former Cardinals slugger in free agency

The Seattle Mariners narrowly missed the postseason for the second consecutive year. The team finished with a record of 85-77 during the regular season.

The team has an elite pitching staff but could use some help on the offensive side, even after picking up Randy Arozarena at the trade deadline.

Slugger Justin Turner is a free agent, and the Mariners will need to replace his presence if he walks. Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicts that they could sign Paul Goldschmidt.

"The Reds, Angels, Mariners, and Twins are all teams that could use upgrades," Beaston wrote. "With [Bob] Nightengale reporting that the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere."

Goldschmidt turned 37 years old in September. The veteran slugger is highly unlikely to return to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025.

He struggled this season, hitting just .245 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI, and a .716 OPS. But he isn't too far removed from his MVP season in 2022.

That year, he helped guide the Cardinals to a 93-win campaign and a National League Central title.

But Seattle could certainly use a big presence in their lineup. Again, the pitching staff has performed well, but the offense leaves a lot to be desired.

Having Goldschmidt could give them the offensive boost they need to get over the hump. We'll see if Seattle targets the slugger this winter.

More MLB: Mariners could pursue Cardinals slugger to bolster offense for 2025