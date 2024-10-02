Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Mr. Olympia 2024 tickets: Cheapest prices, best seats, Resorts World Las Vegas seating map for bodybuilding event

    By Daniel Yanofsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASgZW_0vrHViiF00

    Since 1965, Mr. Olympia has seen the top bodybuilders in the world come together to determine the best of the rest.

    The legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lee Haney, Ronnie Coleman, and Phil Heath are just a few winners who have become immortalized following the competition. Since then, Mr. Olympia has evolved to include Classic Physique, Mr. Olympia Amateur, and more.

    Keone Pearson won Classic Physique in 2023, while Derek Lunsford won Mr. Olympia. Who will take it all home at the 60th edition of Mr. Olympia?

    "We have big plans for number 60. This one is dedicated to Joe Weider and to everyone who has contributed to the massive growth and popularity of the Olympia throughout the world," Olympia owner Jake Wood said .

    Here’s all you need to know about Mr. Olympia 2024, including how to buy tickets .

    Mr. Olympia 2024 tickets in Las Vegas: How to buy

    Mr. Olympia will be in The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. It can hold up to 5,000 people.

    Tickets for Mr. Olympia are available via StubHub . Mr. Olympia will have tickets available for the following days:

    BUY NOW: Best tickets for Mr. Olympia 2024 on StubHub

    How much are tickets to Mr. Olympia 2024?

    Here are the highest and lowest prices for Mr. Olympia 2024 as of October 1, 2024:

    On October 11, prices range from $285, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $1,000, and $2,404.

    On October 12, prices range from $524, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $4,388.

    The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas seating map for Mr. Olympia 2024

    Here's the seating map for The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHmAE_0vrHViiF00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    WWE SmackDown (October 4 ep) Results: AJ Styles injures leg, tag titles decided in 3-Way Ladder Match
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Western Kentucky eyeball helmets, explained: What to know about Hilltoppers' Big Red-inspired uniforms
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Yankees star predicted to sign with Mets on 'offer too good to turn down'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Detroit Lions defender shockingly named trade candidate by NFL analyst
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Cubs linked to Orioles $88 million All-Star in search for much-needed 'big bopper'
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    'Special human' could be Jets' downfall vs. Vikings in London
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    WWE Bad Blood: Shocking turn of events coming for Cody Rhodes, others at PLE in Atlanta
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Antonio Pierce brings more negative attention to Las Vegas Raiders
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Former WWE writer hates Rhodes' championship run with no Roman Reigns: 'They've booked Cody horribly!'
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Beloved Mets infielder projected to get just $1.2 million contract
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio8 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Ex-Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs expresses frustration with fans, team
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Is Nick Chubb playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Browns RB's status for Week 5 vs. Commanders
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy