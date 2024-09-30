WWE Monday Night Raw (Sep 30 episode) Preview, Match Card, Results: Godzilla v King Kong before Bad Blood

The WWE screwed up. They had the perfect opportunity to exploit the matchup and instead of branding things with a King Kong vs Godzilla theme, the promo video provided two Godzillas . I guess we can look at it as Mecha vs OG, but the Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman "Last Monster Standing" match on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw is worthy of the highest of accolades. Reed walks to the ring in a cap with Godzilla spikes down his back. Stroman is equally imposing, and the two have had numerous encounters over the last month plus.

Now, they get to square off in a match with no rules, no pinfalls, just avoid the good ol'-fashioned 10 count and still be standing. This should be an epic sendoff of the Red Brand heading into Bad Blood. We already know that Gunther isn't giving Sami Zayn a title shot at this coming Saturday's PLE, and Jey Uso won the Intercontinental championship from Bron Breakker last week . The men's tag belts aren't on the line as Finn Balor is in singles competition against Damian Priest. Heck, the women's tag champs, titles which are shared across three brands, are hosting the event not participating.

Date : Monday, September 30, 2024

Time : 8 pm ET

Location : Ford Center, Evansville, IL

Broadcast : USA Network

Known Matches Preview

Last Monster Standing: Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman

Kofi Kingston vs Chad Gable

Xavier Woods vs Rey Mysterio

Lyra Valkyria vs Zoey Stark

Judgment Day vs LWO

Known Appearances (either matches or promos)

“World Heavyweight Champion” Gunther

“Women’s World Champion” Liv Morgan

“Intercontinental Champion” Jey Uso

“World Tag Team Champions” Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

“WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions” Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

Damian Priest

“CM Punk

Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley

Sheamus

Sami Zayn

Bron Breakker

Dominik Mysterio

“The A-Lister” The Miz

Ludwig Kaiser

Braun Strowman

Lyra Valkyria

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Carlito

Ilja Dragunov

“Big” Bronson Reed

Pete Dunne

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett & Paul Ellering)

Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & IYO SKY)

The American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile)

Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy)

Alpha Academy (Otis, Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa)

The Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark)

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega)

