Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    WWE Monday Night Raw (Sep 30 episode) Preview, Match Card, Results: Godzilla v King Kong before Bad Blood

    By KD Drummond,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvgBe_0vpJ55oc00

    The WWE screwed up. They had the perfect opportunity to exploit the matchup and instead of branding things with a King Kong vs Godzilla theme, the promo video provided two Godzillas . I guess we can look at it as Mecha vs OG, but the Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman "Last Monster Standing" match on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw is worthy of the highest of accolades. Reed walks to the ring in a cap with Godzilla spikes down his back. Stroman is equally imposing, and the two have had numerous encounters over the last month plus.

    Now, they get to square off in a match with no rules, no pinfalls, just avoid the good ol'-fashioned 10 count and still be standing. This should be an epic sendoff of the Red Brand heading into Bad Blood. We already know that Gunther isn't giving Sami Zayn a title shot at this coming Saturday's PLE, and Jey Uso won the Intercontinental championship from Bron Breakker last week . The men's tag belts aren't on the line as Finn Balor is in singles competition against Damian Priest. Heck, the women's tag champs, titles which are shared across three brands, are hosting the event not participating.

    Date : Monday, September 30, 2024
    Time : 8 pm ET
    Location : Ford Center, Evansville, IL
    Broadcast : USA Network

    Related: Current list of every WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT champion and who they beat as of September 24, 2024

    Known Matches Preview

    • Last Monster Standing: Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman
    • Kofi Kingston vs Chad Gable
    • Xavier Woods vs Rey Mysterio
    • Lyra Valkyria vs Zoey Stark
    • Judgment Day vs LWO

    Known Appearances (either matches or promos)

    • “World Heavyweight Champion” Gunther
    • “Women’s World Champion” Liv Morgan
    • “Intercontinental Champion” Jey Uso
    • “World Tag Team Champions” Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
    • “WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions” Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
    • Damian Priest
    • “CM Punk
    • Drew McIntyre
    • Rhea Ripley
    • Sheamus
    • Sami Zayn
    • Bron Breakker
    • Dominik Mysterio
    • “The A-Lister” The Miz
    • Ludwig Kaiser
    • Braun Strowman
    • Lyra Valkyria
    • Katana Chance
    • Kayden Carter
    • Carlito
    • Ilja Dragunov
    • “Big” Bronson Reed
    • Pete Dunne
    • The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
    • Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett & Paul Ellering)
    • Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & IYO SKY)
    • The American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile)
    • Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy)
    • Alpha Academy (Otis, Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa)
    • The Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark)
    • The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)
    • Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega)

    Appearance list courtesy of KhelNow .

    Match Results

    All Promo and match results will be here, check back in throughout the event

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Tag Team Champions Break Up On WWE Raw
    stillrealtous.com2 days ago
    WWE star’s 8-word reaction to viral Rhea Ripley moment
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    Jacob Fatu’s Brother, Journey Fatu Is No Where To Be Found
    sportstalkline.com2 days ago
    Steph Curry doubles down on being Golden State Warrior for life
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Lillian Garcia Opens Up Regarding The Heartbreaking Reason She Departed WWE In 2016
    Web Is Jericho2 days ago
    Britney Spears Suffered Second & Third Degree Burns In Bizzare Home Fire: “Blew Into My Face”
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Cubs superstar projected to receive $154 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    AEW Wrestler Found Collapsed On Friday; Diagnosed With Pneumonia In Both Lungs
    ewrestling.com2 days ago
    Beyoncé Reveals Her Protective Parenting Style, Says Her Kids Are God-Sent: ‘I Didn’t Want Blue On Stage!’
    btimesonline.com3 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Steelers' visitor locker room gets stomach-turning review from NFL player
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Cubs primed to reunite with $14 million Diamondbacks slugger who 'won't be back'
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    NBA Insider gives his take on Timberwolves blockbuster trade
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Davante Adams trade rumors: Raiders star informs Vegas front office he prefers trade ahead of deadline
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Oasis tickets 2025: Cheapest prices, cities, dates for 'Live Tour' reunion across North America
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs named as potential blockbuster trade destination for superstar first baseman
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    NFL suspends Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. for violation of Personal Conduct Policy
    Sporting News1 day ago
    49ers reportedly taking chance on Hall of Famer's son
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Bears rookie surprisingly enters record books in victory over Rams
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Incomplete Karl-Anthony Towns trade had a funny impact on Knicks' Media Day
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Zach Edey recreates iconic Muggsy Bogues-Manute Bol photo with Grizzlies teammate Yuki Kawamura
    Sporting News1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy